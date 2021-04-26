Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in the Panhandle

Based on recommended changes, PPHD has updated its risk dial, which resulted in a dramatic decrease in the risk level illustrated. As of Monday, the risk dial now hovers close to the low, or green, portion on the risk dial, remaining ever so slightly in the moderate, or yellow, portion of the risk dial.

“It might seem like a big change in the risk dial this week,” Engel said. “I hope that people will see this as motivation to bring down the risk level lower and consider vaccination, if they haven’t.”

Changes to the factors considered will be a comparison of hospital availability now using all beds within the Panhandle, not just ICU beds, when considering hospitalization rates; the turnaround time for test results will be expanded to 48 hours and case rates will change to a seven-day, rolling average, per 100,000 people. Engel said that the new standards are more generous due to interpretation or taking into account factors like vaccination rate, which she hopes will encourage people more than ever to get vaccinated. New deaths will also be a new indicator that is added to the risk dial.

Guidance on the PPHD website, pphd.org, will be updated to provide more information on the changes. Factors considered are based on the latest scientific recommendations for communities to consider.

