Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in the Panhandle

Nebraska has resumed distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended the vaccine resume in the U.S., effective April 23. However, the CDC is advising women 50 years and younger be aware of “the rare but increased risk of blood clots with low platelets after vaccination,” or thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) according to the CDC website.
Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy health director of health promotions and preparedness, advised women in that age group should be aware that two other vaccines offered by Moderna and Pfizer are options that such a risk has not been seen. More information about the vaccine is available at the CDC website, or from one’s own health care provider.
Asked if the temporary pause of the vaccine caused any vaccine to be wasted in the Panhandle, PPHD director Kim Engel said it did not. Panhandle officials are still awaiting the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine, which is pending the arrival of the freezer required to store the vaccine at cold temperatures required. Officials have said in the past that Regional West will store the vaccine.
The arrival of the Pfizer vaccine will open up availability to teens, ages 16 and 17. Panhandle officials are urging teens to be registered ahead of time in anticipation of the arrival of the vaccine.
Based on recommended changes, PPHD has updated its risk dial, which resulted in a dramatic decrease in the risk level illustrated. As of Monday, the risk dial now hovers close to the low, or green, portion on the risk dial, remaining ever so slightly in the moderate, or yellow, portion of the risk dial.
“It might seem like a big change in the risk dial this week,” Engel said. “I hope that people will see this as motivation to bring down the risk level lower and consider vaccination, if they haven’t.”
Changes to the factors considered will be a comparison of hospital availability now using all beds within the Panhandle, not just ICU beds, when considering hospitalization rates; the turnaround time for test results will be expanded to 48 hours and case rates will change to a seven-day, rolling average, per 100,000 people. Engel said that the new standards are more generous due to interpretation or taking into account factors like vaccination rate, which she hopes will encourage people more than ever to get vaccinated. New deaths will also be a new indicator that is added to the risk dial.
Guidance on the PPHD website, pphd.org, will be updated to provide more information on the changes. Factors considered are based on the latest scientific recommendations for communities to consider.
As in past weeks, registration for the vaccine is now able to be done by people themselves, without waiting for a phone call or other contact.
Vaccines are available at clinics and also at qualifying pharmacies through the Federal Pharmacy Program.
Panhandle residents 18 and older can self-schedule for their COVID vaccine with two easy steps:
— Register on the vaccinate.ne.gov website.
— For the corresponding counties, pick a location, day, and time that works for you. Dates and times will be added to the links as they are made available.
Box Butte/Grant: https://tinyurl.com/25mwaapu or safeway.com
Cheyenne/Deuel: https://tinyurl.com/5b5uac8p, walmart.com or safeway.com
Dawes/Sioux: https://tinyurl.com/x5d5nnbn, walmart.com, or safeway.com
Garden: sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov – a provider will call you
Kimball: https://tinyurl.com/d2u8txrs
Morrill: https://tinyurl.com/sb8mvumm
Sheridan: https://tinyurl.com/cvrmkv38
Scottsbluff/Banner: https://tinyurl.com/w6b84fkf, walmart.com, or safeway.com
A DHHS Information line is also available to assist those with limited technology, language or Internet access, and is available by calling 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275.