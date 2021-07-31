Johnson’s visit to Albuquerque Fiesta leads to ballooning business

The array of colors glowing in the morning sun as balloon pilots inflated their envelopes at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta captivated Mike Johnson as he walked amongst the crowd at his first balloon fiesta.
As he became more involved in the sport, Johnson and his wife, Colleen, decided to retire from their jobs in Colorado and move to Mitchell, Nebraska, where they operate a commercial balloon company.
Discovering passion for balloons
Johnson grew up in Phoenix, but his job took him to Albuquerque. His shop was set up across the street from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, so he decided to go see it.
“I was watching a guy from Missouri and they were putting together his balloon during the first day of the Fiesta, and he asked me if I wanted to help him,” he said. “I found the balloons fascinating, even though I didn’t know anything about them, so I said, ‘Sure, I’ll help you.’”
After putting on a pair of gloves, Johnson served as a member of the chase crew. He helped set up the balloon, inflated the envelope and chased the pilot in a vehicle to load up everything. A couple days later, the pilot told Johnson to hop into the basket.
“I jumped in the basket and I was terrified,” he said. “I do not like heights. I never have and I still don’t like them today.”
While thinking about a way to get out of the balloon, Johnson realized the basket was surrounded by spectators, so he couldn’t get out. As the balloon ascended, Johnson clutched onto one of the uprights in the basket.
“Once we got up into the air, I realized it wasn’t that bad,” Johnson said. “I enjoyed it.”
Going to rallies
Shortly after, Johnson met Colleen, who was one of the few women balloon pilots in Albuquerque at the time. They were married and started traveling to various states for balloon rallies.
During a visit to Snowmass, Colorado, for a three-day rally, Colleen suggested Mike get his license, so he could fly one of the days at the rallies. After Colleen earned her commercial pilot’s license, she trained Mike.
As he accumulated hours, Johnson looked for his first balloon. He came across one for sale in Plano, Texas.
“When I saw it, I go, ‘That’s it. That’s the balloon I want. That’s me right there.’”
They did not purchase the balloon at the time, but fate would have it that Mike would get the balloon in 2010.
Colleen knew a man who ran a balloon repair shop in Albuquerque. One day, he told her someone had sent a balloon up from Plano, Texas, to sell — the balloon the Johnsons saw online six months ago.
The morning of Mike’s birthday at the balloon fiesta, one of Colleen’s friends asked if he wanted to take a lesson with her. He walked to her trailer to find a covered basket inside.
“Just for a second I thought it was kind of strange that she had a cover on her balloon basket, but I drug it out of the back of the trailer and when I took the cover off, all of these helium balloons came out and there was a banner on the side of it that read, ‘Happy Birthday.’”
Turning around, Johnson was surrounded by a crowd of pilots and crew members.
“It was a pretty special day when I got my first balloon,” he said.
Moving to Nebraska
The Johnsons’ careers brought them to Elizabeth, Colorado, but they soon realized the area was not for them.
They moved to Mitchell, Nebraska, in 2018, after Colleen was recruited to rejuvenate the Old West Balloon Fest and saw the area.
“The first time she crossed over the Wildcat Hills and dropped into the valley, she called me on the phone right away and said, ‘You wouldn’t believe this place. It’s beautiful,’” Mike said.
They visited the area during the balloon rally and a couple other times, falling in love with it. After deciding to retire, the Johnsons started a balloon business, High Plains Hot Air Balloon Company, in Mitchell, to occupy their time.
“That’s something we both enjoy doing and now we get to do full-time,” he said. “My office most days is 1,000 to 2,000 feet up in the air.”
The Johnsons offer passenger flights around the valley. The public can contact Colleen at 308-225-0128 to schedule a flight. There will be no passenger flights during Old West Balloon Fest Aug. 9-14.
The Johnsons have also established friendships with community members who have volunteered to crew, who have gone on flights and spectators.
“Just to see the enjoyment on everyone else’s face, makes it worthwhile for us,” he said.
In all his years as a pilot, Johnson has never had an emergency landing, but he always keeps an eye out for safe landings spots. Emergencies could be due to an equipment issue, a gas leak or a passenger emergency that requires the pilot to get the basket on the ground quickly. Still, Johnson said they do not land in planted crop fields.
“We have landed in some alfalfa or hay fields that have been cut or baled,” he said. “We’re always looking for a pivot corner or a dirt road that’s not in use.”
Ballooning over Pikes Peak
Six years ago, Johnson had a unique opportunity to fly a hot air balloon over Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At that time, only two balloons had flown over the mountain in the 1970s.
After planning the flight for over a year and obtaining clearance from the airport and the military facility, they gave the pilots a two-week window to fly. The wind speed had to be strong enough to carry the balloon over the mountain, but not so strong that it would create rotors that would pull the balloon back into the mountain.
A caravan of around 100 vehicles followed the pilots the morning of the flight. The pilots were on oxygen prior to ascension and began following the slope of the mountain toward the peak. Pilots have to use oxygen once they reach 14,500 feet.
“I don’t like heights — I never have and when I started thinking about going to 18,000 feet in a hot air balloon, it was a little concerning,” he said. “Once we got to altitude, you could actually see the curvature of the earth and it was a magnificent flight.”
Co-pilot Chris Liberti wanted to do a terminal descent, dropping out of the air as quickly as possible, stopping the descent prior to reaching the ground. The throat of the balloon started to flap in and the basket went into a spin as Johnson peered over the side of the basket at the quickly approaching ground.
“He scared me a little bit,” he said. “(Chris) stopped it right before we hit the ground and had a beautiful landing.”
They dropped at a rate of 1,400 feet per minute.
Ballooning began as a fascination for Johnson that has afforded him opportunities to become a pilot, connect with people across the country and see breathtaking sights.