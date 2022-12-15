Jokers and Jesters comedy show coming to Hemingford Saturday

Prepare to Have a Blast. The Jokers and Jesters Comedy Tour will have wrapped up their shows in Wyoming and will be in Hemingford at the Legion on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Fans rank Jokers and Jester Comedy tour among the top touring acts in the world today due to their comical approach to various issues that everyone can relate to in their daily life. The Jokers and Jester Comedy tour consist of Comedians Dan Ellison, Mark Gee, Steve Mazan and Jake Daniels. However only Dan and Jake will be bringing their comedic acts to Hemingford.

Jokers and Jesters Comedy can be found on Amazon Prime that has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the group just shot their second special for Amazon that will be out in 2023.

“I’ve been on tour since February and I’ve toured all over the world,” said Daniels. “I have done over 300 shows a year since 2015. We have so much fun and we’re always happy to provide shows to folks that might normally get shows like this.”

Daniels has been monitoring the storm but it confident that they will be taking the stage on Saturday no matter what.

“If there’s two people or two thousand people there, they’re going to get the same show,” he said.

Labeled as, “The Best in Comedy Entertainment” by critics. The Joker and Jester Comedy Tour is a stand-up comedy and magic show on tour for 10 months out of the year. Proudly coming to a stage right in Hemingford.

This brilliant team combines vocal and physical act outs with unique storytelling perspectives, not just “touching” on world events but jumping in with both feet. Their inimitable outlook on today’s world is guaranteed to provide you with a show not found anywhere else.

“I play the saxophone,” said Daniels. “We open the show with playing a game of name that tune with the audience. The top 3 people to get the most right when prizes. That is followed by comedy, magic and more comedy.”

Daniels and the rest of the guys have a strong dedication to supporting our military as well as cancer fundraising. The guys were impressed by Hemingford’s constant support of their veterans as well as fundraising efforts for those battling cancer.