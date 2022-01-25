Jordan Diedrich named as new TCD director

Diedrich has lived in Nebraska for the last decade, and for the last six years has been a resident of the Panhandle.

“When I moved here, the one thing that really got me going was the Leadership Scotts Bluff program. I started that probably within a year or two of moving here, and every month they have a different topic or a different sector like agriculture, government and things ... and that last meeting that we had really spoke to me. The idea was get involved, get on a board, don’t say you don’t have enough time for it, and it spoke to me, and I did it.”

Over the years, Diedrich has gotten involved with a multitude of community service organizations. These include NEXT Young Professionals, the United Way of Western Nebraska and the Downtown Scottsbluff Association. One of his goals is to have TCD work with these and other groups to tackle issues together.

“At this point in time my vision is to kind of unify this area, to work together and pull a lot of these organizations together because we have a lot of different talents and ideas,” he said. “A lot of them work together already, but pool them together and we can really share our talents, share ideas, share our resources and make a big impact on this community like a lot of these organizations already do.”