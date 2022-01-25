Jordan Diedrich named as new TCD director

After a lengthy search process, the Twin Cities Development board has found their new executive director. On Monday, Jordan Diedrich officially began work in that capacity. He had previously served for five years as the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Scottsbluff.
Diedrich takes over the TCD position from Rawnda Pierce, who had been the executive director for the last 20 years. Pierce left the role in November, shifting her focus to serve as the TCD housing director. Diedrich said he’ll turn to her for advice about the role as a resource going forward.
Diedrich said he had a 90-day plan to learn how TCD operates and what might need to be tweaked before he makes any major changes.
“I am going to meet with community members, community leaders first of all from Gering, Scottsbluff, some of the schools. ... TCD has business members that I’ll meet with too,” he said.
He plans to ask them about what their previous experiences with TCD have been like and what their expectations and goals with TCD will be for the future.
“... Then we can work with those members to accomplish those goals,” he said.
It was due to a love of community engagement and interaction that Diedrich got involved with community service in the first place. He said his new executive director position will help him do more of what he loves across a larger area.
Diedrich has lived in Nebraska for the last decade, and for the last six years has been a resident of the Panhandle.
“When I moved here, the one thing that really got me going was the Leadership Scotts Bluff program. I started that probably within a year or two of moving here, and every month they have a different topic or a different sector like agriculture, government and things ... and that last meeting that we had really spoke to me. The idea was get involved, get on a board, don’t say you don’t have enough time for it, and it spoke to me, and I did it.”
Over the years, Diedrich has gotten involved with a multitude of community service organizations. These include NEXT Young Professionals, the United Way of Western Nebraska and the Downtown Scottsbluff Association. One of his goals is to have TCD work with these and other groups to tackle issues together.
“At this point in time my vision is to kind of unify this area, to work together and pull a lot of these organizations together because we have a lot of different talents and ideas,” he said. “A lot of them work together already, but pool them together and we can really share our talents, share ideas, share our resources and make a big impact on this community like a lot of these organizations already do.”
Diedrich credited his time working with the city and community groups like these for his interest in the vacant TCD position.
“Through those years doing public works, I’ve done a lot of economic development projects with (Scottsbluff economic development director) Starr Lehl and things like that, and I really took an interest to it and really enjoyed it,” he said. “It was something I was kind of looking at in going that direction. When the TCD job came up, I thought ‘That’s the perfect opportunity and I’m going to apply.’”
He interviewed for the role on Jan. 13 and the board selected him the same day. “I was really excited about it. It was quick. I was like, ‘Oh, awesome.’ I really appreciate that this community is investing in people who live here and want to be here.”
It’s important, Diedrich said, for the communities of Scotts Bluff County to attract individuals who have a desire to live and work in the area. Some specific plans he has to accomplish this are to increase housing opportunities and improve the area’s quality of life by providing more to do during the winter.
“There’s a couple projects that the inside staff are working on. They’re starting to send me some of that information, so I just have a lot of things to read through and work through. I’m going to be doing a lot of reading,” Diedrich said. “I’m trying to set up some meetings maybe this week or next week to meet with leaders in this area and talk with some of these people and learn as much as I can as fast as I can.”
TCD was founded in 1985 with the goal of expanding workforce development in the Platte Valley area. It primarily focuses on recruitment, housing, entrepreneur assistance and business retention and expansion. The group helps provide resources and training for people who want to learn new skills to get new jobs. It also partners with communities and businesses to allocate TIF funding and work on LB 840 projects.
With the addition of Diedrich, TCD now has five full-time staff members.
“They’re opening their arms to me and welcoming me,” he said. “They have great talent and great skill so it’s a good team to work for.”