Journey on horseback: Pony Express rides through the Panhandle

Volunteer riders teamed up to recreate the 1860’s mail delivery route, the Pony Express, touted in history as having joined eastern and western America. The 2022 Pony Express Re-Ride traveled through the Panhandle Thursday, June 9.

“This one enterprise (the Pony Express) has become a fascination for a whole nation,” Jerry Lucas, local historian, said. “There have been a group of people who keep that fascination alive, have done re-rides. They do one every year. One from the East one year, one from West the next year.”

This year, the Pony Express re-ride got underway on June 6 when a rider carrying the mochila departed St. Joseph, Missouri. Riders transported the mochila, or saddle bag loaded with 800 letters, west on a 10-day journey to Sacramento, California.

Cathy Stevens, president of the Nebraska Pony Express Association, explained that the mochila used throughout each re-ride is made in the state hosting the National Pony Express Convention held every September.

“Whatever state is hosting the convention for that year, they built the mochila that is carried by (riders across) the entire eight states for that year,” she said. “So the mochila will be stamped Utah. They have the honor and the privilege this year of having not only a mochila personalized with their state, but this September, they’re hosting the national convention, which is a big deal.”

This year, Stevens has been tasked with carrying the mochila from the 150th Nebraska celebration, and she uses it to show the four locked side pouches where mailed letters are kept on the mochila carried by the riders.

“These pouches are called cantinas,” Stevens said, explaining the Re-Ride. “We actually carry United States postal mail. It is stamped and postmarked with that year’s (Pony Express) stamp. If you look at the mochila that the riders are carrying today, it is locked. That is because this is serious. We are underwritten by National Park Service and we are carrying United States Post. ”

The Pony Express was a business venture of Russell, Majors and Waddell, businessmen who owned a freight hauling company and it ran from April 3, 1860, to Oct. 26, 1861.

“The first rider out was on the 3rd of April 1860,” Lucas said. “And that ride took nine days and 23 hours west bound, that was the one from St. Joe. The one from Sacramento took 11 days and 12 hours to cover the distance.”

Melva Sanner, president of the National Pony Express Association, said there were abbreviated re-rides in 1960 but the east or west rides covering all eight states began in 1978. She said the route stays within a mile of the original one that was ran for 18 months.

On Thursday, 12 riders, wearing red shirts and many outfitted with Pony Express vests, exchanged the mochila every one to two miles covering over 60 miles from Bridgeport to the Nebraska-Wyoming border near Lyman.

“It’s important that young kids especially, that they realize that this was the form of communication back in 1860 and how far things have come,” Sanner said. “Maybe then, you know, they’ll appreciate it a little more.”

The volunteer riders and support crew ride the Re-Ride the in all weather conditions and even at night to complete the 10-day trek.

“What we do is, each person takes a mile or two at a time,” Casey Debus, a 23-year veteran of the Re-Ride, said. “And then after every one has gone once we rotate through again. We have just over 60 miles to travel so everyone gets to ride several times.”

When asked why she participates in the Re-Rides, Stevens said, “I love it. This is important; to preserve this part of Nebraska history is just really important to me. It’s like leaving a legacy to the younger generation.”

