Eager children, wives and mothers ran to be the first to give a loving embrace to welcome a beloved family member home. Dads clapped their son’s backs as they gave them firm embraces. Tears — lots of them — were shed, but smiles were also plentiful.

Family and friends of 58 National Guardsmen reunited with loved ones they hadn’t seen in nearly a year in a hangar at the West Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday. The men and women serving with “team 2” of the 1057th Military Police Company returned after a 9-month deployment overseas in the U.S. Central Command Area.

The 1057th MP Company conducts law and order operations, which are comparable to the same duties as civilian police officers, but on military installations. The company marked its first team deployment since transitioning to an MP company when it deployed to the Middle East last year, with that group of soldiers returning in August. The soldiers returning this week made up the second team that followed, and continued its mission.

“I knew I would get emotional, but I didn’t think I would cry that much,” Megan Yada, sergeant first class, said after repeatedly kissing and hugging her daughter, Leighton. As soon as Yada’s husband, Wade, pointed out Megan, the 4-year-old girl ran to her mother, jumping into her arms for a joyful reunion.

More than a few tears were shed as people watched Capt. Grant Hewitt, who met his baby daughter, Aubrey Jan, for the first time. Dad returned just in time to see the girl turn 7 months old on Friday.

“We had Facetime, the Internet, we talked quite a bit,” he said. mostly speechless except for the greetings he shared with his wife, Lauren, and his little girl.

Later though, as he spoke in front of a crowd of 58 National Guardsmen, Hewitt, who served as the commander of the company during its time in the Middle East, became emotional as he talked before the large group, thanking the families who supported the guardsmen.

Choking up and acknowledging “this is personal for me,” garnering many nods from the members of the company, he thanked the families for their care packages, for keeping things going at home.

“Thank you for being there for us to talk to when things were stressful for us, because we know they were stressful for you back home, too.”

Hewitt told the families that he knew firsthand that their soldiers had made them proud.

“They represented the state very well,” he said, saying that they focused on their mission of providing law enforcement services in the area of operation and in making lasting impacts in the area. Not only did they do their jobs well, he said, each of them “focused on self improvement and each one of the soldiers is coming back to you better than they left.”

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general for Nebraska, shared encouraging words with the soldiers, saying he knew that they had performed “phenomenally well” and knew that they were missed at their base of operations.

“There is no doubt in my mind that, as Nebraskans, you performed at your best each and every day,” he said, noting that soldiers knew where they came from — the Nebraska National Guard and their Nebraska communities — and represented those values in their work.

Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan also joined in thanking the soldiers for their service in brief remarks at the beginning of ceremonies. Bohac also extended the gratitude of Gov. Jim Pillen and of Congressman Adrian Smith, Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Pete Ricketts, who also had representatives of their offices in the audience.

After returning from deployment, soldiers enjoy some leave time before returning to civilian employment and their duties with the National Guard. The 1057th MP Company, which is based in Chadron, has soldiers from throughout Nebraska serving in the company, though most are from western Nebraska.