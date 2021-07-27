‘Jungle Cruise’ to show at SkyView Drive-in

SCOTTSBLUFF - Disney’s latest film “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is coming to the Midwest SkyView Drive-in this weekend, July 30-Aug. 1.

In this PG-13 film, Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

Show times are at 9 each night, Friday through Sunday, and the gate opens at 8 p.m. The cost is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members. There is no car-load pricing.

The SkyView Drive-in offers parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concession include hot concessions items like pizza, hot dogs, nachos and hot pretzels, and two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering.

Come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in. No outside food allowed at the drive-in.