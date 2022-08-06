Junior livestock sale caps off county fair

The Scotts Bluff County show pavilion re-set after a long, hot week of livestock shows to welcome buyers for the annual junior livestock sale on Saturday, Aug. 6.

As the bleachers filled, Kate Schmer presented 4-H and FFA members who participated in livestock events throughout the week. Kids of all ages packed into the ring wearing red 4-H shirts and light blue FFA shirts.

“This year, these are your livestock exhibitors that have been working tirelessly on their projects that you will see here today,” Schmer said. “See their faces and how many of them there are, and honor and recognize all of the hard work that they have done.”

The group of exhibitors was applauded as they filed out of the ring to gather the cattle, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry to present to the buyers.

Numerous businesses and individuals from the community sat with buyer numbers in hand to support the 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors.

Panhandle Concrete’s buyer number was called out more than a few times bidding and purchasing livestock throughout the sale.

“Our kids were involved in 4-H and FFA and these are all good, hard-working kids. So we’re here to support these kids and continue on the tradition,” Cindy Hayward said.

Jonah Splichal paraded his turkey that was the reserve champion market poultry in front of buyers while the announcer encouraged bids with talk of a Thanksgiving turkey meal. The bidding stopped at $800 and a surprised Splichal carried out the turkey.

“Wow, that was amazing,” he said. “The majority of (the money) is going to go into college funds. That’s what my mom and I’ve been doing pretty much every time I sell a turkey. I will probably keep just a little bit to just spend though.”

Splichal explained how all poultry are retained sales, leaving the parties involved to work out a private agreement if they choose.

“So what we do is we will keep the turkey and we will just make a private agreement with the buyer,” he said. “We will raise it to the weight that they want, or if they wanted a certain date. Then we will butcher it and just deliver it to them.”

Splichal may have taken a seasoned approach to the sale of his turkey but not all of the 4-H and FFA’ers did. Though many long faces walked their animals through the ring, few were happy to see the livestock production cycle come to an end.

Tenzley Libsack, first year junior 4-H’er, was glad to have someone purchase her market lamb so she can put money into a savings account and purchase an animal for next year.

“I want to show a pig because they’re easier,” she said.

The junior livestock sale is the culmination of livestock projects that kids invest money in, to purchase and maintain an animal, as well as months of intense work. Kids learn about the financial obligations and also responsibility, patience, empathy and other life lessons raising their animal.

“Both programs, 4-H and FFA, are very good for these kids and this gives the kids the money to put back into their projects or towards college,” Haywayd said.

Final proceeds of the sale weren't yet available as of publication.