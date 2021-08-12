‘Junk in the Trunk’ flea market returns Aug. 14

His July flea market had been quite successful, Grubb said.

“There was always at least 30 - 40 people walking around the lot and shopping.” He said it was a far greater number of attendees than he had anticipated. This time around, he created a large sign facing northwards to draw in even more potential shoppers.

There are currently 12 vendors scheduled for the Saturday flea market, though Grubb said he was trying to acquire more. Vendors will be able to sell antiques, collectibles, vehicle parts, and tools, among anything else they wish to get rid of. Vendors will be rotated on a regular basis based on their wares so they are not directly competing with one another at any given time. This way, the parking lot will not be as crowded, either.

Costs for vendors will be $15 for one parking space and $25 for two. This is an increase from $10 for one space and $15 for two from the July flea market. Grubb said the higher cost was actually a suggestion from previous vendors, as it would allow him to pay for additional portable toilets to service the parking lot.

In the future, Grubb said he would like to do some landscaping to spruce the lot up for flea markets, but he added he is waiting for prime biking season to be over first. He said he was still perfectly fine with students or other people using the lot for activities in the future, so long as they don’t use it during business hours. “We’re just being part of the community,” he said. “We’re giving back a little.”