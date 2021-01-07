Juried show winners announced

SCOTTSBLUFF —West Nebraska Arts Center presents the 2021 Juried Show which will be on display Jan. 7 – 31. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, from 5-7 p.m., The exhibit displays 25 pieces of artwork from 16 different artists. There will be refreshments and appetizers at the reception. This exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

All artwork in the 2021 Juried Show was selected by artist and Executive Director Michele Denton from Mitchell. Selected for Best of Show was Orphan’s Crown by Debra Yeik & Teri Kezar. Three honorable mentions were Cornet Shadows by Mary Hunt of Gering, Pool by Gretchen Peters of Scottsbluff, and The Age of Asbestos by John Cline of Torrington.

“Even though the entries in this year’s show were low, the variety and caliber of this show is not,” Denton said.” We did collaborate this show with our previous show of Julie Nighswonger because we wanted to keep artwork on all our walls. So, if you did not get a chance to see Visual Diary: A Collection of Thoughts on Canvas, you get another month to enjoy Julie’s subtle tones and intriguing process.

The Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Bytes Computer & Network Solutions sponsor the 2021 Juried Show exhibit.