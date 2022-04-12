 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas man cited on motor vehicular homicide charge after crash killed Alliance woman Sunday

A 36-year-old Kansas man has been cited on charges, including motor vehicle homicide, in a Sunday crash that killed an Alliance woman.

The Nebraska State Patrol cited Ryan McElroy, 36, of Salina, Kansas, on charges of vehicle homicide; willful reckless driving; driving under the influence, third offense; possession of an open alcohol container and driving under suspension, according to information released by Cody Thomas, NSP spokesperson.

McElroy has been identified by the patrol as the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that struck a Ford Escape driven by Blythe Boness, 22, of Alliance, in a crash on Highway 2 Sunday. The crash occurred about 2:10 p.m.

The collision caused Boness’ vehicle to roll into a ditch and the woman was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Alliance firefighters extricated McElroy from his vehicle. He was flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, suffering serious injuries. Thomas said McElroy remained hospitalized Tuesday, with injuries believed not to be life-threatening.

Once he is released from the hospital, Thomas said, he will be arrested and jailed.

