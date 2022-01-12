Karen Benzel named United Way of Western Nebraska executive director

“We are sad to see Steph go as she has done so much for United Way and our community, she will be greatly missed and we wish her well in her retirement,” UWWN Board President Todd Lewis previously commented on the hiring. “… We could not be more fortunate to have Karen Benzel taking the helm as Executive Director of United Way. She already has a deep understanding of the position and her passion for the mission is unmatched. Karen has some great ideas on how we move forward as an organization to expand our reach to other areas and to truly become United Way of Western Nebraska. We are so excited for her to execute her vision and move us into the next chapter!”