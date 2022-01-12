Karen Benzel named United Way of Western Nebraska executive director

The United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN) board of directors recently announced Karen Benzel has accepted the position of executive director. Benzel began transitioning into her new role Jan. 5.
“We are sad to see Steph go as she has done so much for United Way and our community, she will be greatly missed and we wish her well in her retirement,” UWWN Board President Todd Lewis previously commented on the hiring. “… We could not be more fortunate to have Karen Benzel taking the helm as Executive Director of United Way. She already has a deep understanding of the position and her passion for the mission is unmatched. Karen has some great ideas on how we move forward as an organization to expand our reach to other areas and to truly become United Way of Western Nebraska. We are so excited for her to execute her vision and move us into the next chapter!”
Benzel succeeds Steph Black who is planning to retire from UWWN on March 31. Black will be finishing out 11 years with UWWN and Benzel has been working with her for the past seven years serving as the director for Box Butte and Dawes Counties.
“I’ve had seven years of opportunity to work side by side with (Steph Black),” Benzel said. “… I’ve managed a lot of the back end of our website and online campaigns and things like that giving me the opportunity to work closely with her for several years. So I really feel that we’re not going to skip a beat, (UWWN) will be able to keep doing what we’re doing and expand on what we’re doing as well.”
Benzel further explained that some changes to UWWN will be administrative, behind the scenes while other changes will be more noticeable. Benzel will continue to be based in the Alliance office and UWWN will be seeking a director of development to fill the void in the Scottsbluff office. She said that while Black is still in the Scottsbluff office, it is a great time for UWWN to hire a director that will have an opportunity to learn from Black’s expertise and experience.
“(Steph Black) is an amazing asset for United Way and she’ll be there to help in the training for that director of development, at least until she gets to enjoy her retirement,” Benzel said. “… (UWWN) will definitely miss Steph, she’s fantastic but we wish her well in her retirement and a chance to get to do all the fun things that she wants to do.”
The reorganization will allow United Way to better serve the community and work collaboratively throughout the entire UWWN service area. Benzel explained that herself, Black and the UWWN staff have been working very hard to collectively align both offices with the UWWN mission. As the leading fundraising organization in the Panhandle, UWWN’s mission is to unite the people and resources of Western Nebraska to build a stronger, healthier and more compassionate community.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve the Western Nebraska community through the work of United Way,” Benzel said in an earlier UWWN statement. “It has been my pleasure to learn under Steph’s leadership and I look forward to continuing and growing the work of United Way in all the communities we serve.”
United Way of Western Nebraska is a nonprofit organization that unites people and resources to build a stronger, healthier and more compassionate community. They support 25 local nonprofit agencies in the areas of education, health and financial stability. They have been reinvesting in Western Nebraska since their inception in 1945. For more information, visit www.uwwn.org.
