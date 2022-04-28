Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful holds waste collection event for Earth Day

The Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful (KSGB) organization will aim to encourage people to conserve and recycle by holding an Earth Day Celebration and Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, May 7.

The event will take place at the southwest parking lot of Uptown Scottsbluff mall and will last from 9-11 a.m.

Usually, the Earth Day Celebration and Household Hazardous Waste Collection are held several weeks apart. However due to bad weather and rescheduling, the two events are being combined into one event this year.

“We have no other options in our community to get rid of household hazardous waste,” KSGB executive director Cassidy Baum said. “We provide the only option to properly dispose of this stuff.”

Baum said the primary goal of the event is to keep hazardous materials out of landfills, storm drains and properties.

The celebration and collection events are being held at Uptown Scottsbluff, formerly Monument Mall, for the first time.

“It’s our first event (there), we want people to be flexible with us ... we hope it goes smoothly,” Baum said.

She said the mall was chosen due to its large parking lot size and central location in town.

Everybody who is dropping off waste or having documents shredded needs to stay in their car for the duration of the event. Volunteers will help unload anything that needs to be disposed.

The organization partnered with several local groups to host the event. Platte Valley Bank, for example, will offer free document-shredding services, presented by DocuShred. They will accept up to two boxes per vehicle without any metal fasteners, three-ring binders or spiral notebooks.

The Scottsbluff High School FFA chapter will test clean jars of well water samples for nitrates and provide results within the same day. The North Platte Natural Resource District will give away free trees.

An oil trailer used by the City of Gering’s landfill will accept uncontaminated used oil as well.

KSGB also partnered with Clean Harbors to provide the Household Hazardous Waste Collection services. Acceptable items include mercury, stains and varnishes, fluorescent light bulbs, auto batteries and propane cylinders. Household, lawn, garden and pool chemicals will also be collected, as will flammable liquids such as gasoline, kerosene, thinners and antifreeze.

The collection will only be for residential items; no trailer loads will be accepted. Items which will not be accepted include household batteries, electronics, paint, tires, pharmaceuticals, appliances, construction waste or plastic grocery sacks.

For the waste collection, there will be a drop off fee of $5 per individual to offset the expense of the event. Baum said the cost of the collection service can range from $20,000-$40,000. Though grants cover much of that cost, they don’t cover all of it.

The other Earth Day Celebration events will be free of charge.

Anyone with questions can call KSGB at 308-632-4649.

