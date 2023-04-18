Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The United States celebrated the first Earth Day in 1970. Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful (KSGB) is doing its part by hosting the annual Earth Day Celebration and Household Hazardous Waste Collection at Uptown Mall Scottsbluff on Saturday, April 22.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. in the southwest parking lot, behind Harbor Freight.

KSGB partners with many local businesses and organizations to offer these events each year. Platte Valley Bank will offer free document shredding by DocuShred. They will accept up to two boxes per vehicle and they ask that all metal fasteners, 3-ring binders and spiral notebooks be removed. Document shredding will begin at 9 a.m.

The North Platte Natural Resource District will be giving away trees and the Scottsbluff High School FFA chapter will be testing well water samples. Bring in small well water sample in a clean glass jar and you will receive the test results the same day.

The City of Gering Landfill will have its used oil trailer at the event, they also accept uncontaminated used oil during normal business hours, all year long.

KSGB has contracted with Clean Harbors to offer the Household Hazardous Waste Collection. There is a $5 per individual drop off to help offset the expense of this event. We will be accepting flammable liquids (gasoline, kerosine, thinners, antifreeze); household, lawn, garden, and pool/spa chemicals; mercury; stains and varnishes; fluorescent light bulbs; auto batteries; and propane cylinders. This event is for residential waste only.

KSGB will not be accepting household batteries, electronics, paint, tires, pharmaceuticals, appliances, construction waste, or plastic grocery sacks at the Earth Day Celebration or Household Hazardous Waste Collection. Local entities and businesses offer these services throughout the year. A pharmaceutical take-back event will be held later this year.

If you have any questions, please call Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful at 308-632-4649.