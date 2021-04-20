Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful hosting Earth Day celebration

SCOTTSBLUFF - Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The United States celebrated the first Earth Day in 1970. Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful (KSGB) is doing its part by hosting the annual Earth Day Celebration at Panhandle Coop Main Street Market on Saturday, April 24.

The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KSGB partners with many local businesses and organizations to offer this celebration each year. Bring in a bag full of plastic bags and you will receive a reusable cloth bag from Main Street Market. Platte Valley Bank will offer free document shredding. They will accept up to two boxes per vehicle and they ask that all metal fasteners, three-ring binders and spiral notebooks be removed. Document shredding will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the trucks are full.

The North Platte Natural Resource District will be giving away trees and the Scottsbluff High School FFA chapter will be testing well water samples. Bring in small well water sample in a clean glass jar and you will receive the test results the same day. You can properly dispose of auto batteries and propane bottles at Mr. Tire. The City of Gering Landfill will have their used oil trailer at the event, they also accept uncontaminated used oil during normal business hours, all year long.