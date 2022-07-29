Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful hosting fundraising golf tournament

The 11th KSGB Green Ball Scramble Fundraising Golf Tournament will be on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

The tournament format is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Check-in for the tournament begins at 7 a.m.

The entry fee is $280 per team. The fee includes golf, prizes, and lunch. Register for the tournament by calling the golf course at 308-635-2277 or emailing the golf course RThomason@gering.org.

KSGB is also looking for hole sponsors for the Green Ball Scramble. There are two sponsorship levels – Hole Sponsor with Team and Hole Sponsor without Team. By sponsoring the Green Ball Scramble, you will help to support the mission of KSGB and our programs.

Contact KSGB at 308-632-4649 or email KSGB at ksgb2015@gmail.com if you are interested in becoming a hole sponsor.

Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful is a 501c(3) non-profit community service organization. Some of its programs include the annual Pharmaceutical Take-back event, Recycle Your Cycles, Earth Day Celebration, Household Hazardous Waste Collection, the Adopt-A-Spot Mini-Grant Program and the Stormwater Education and Drain Decal Program.