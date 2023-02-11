Keno lotteries, which spread across Nebraska starting in the 1980s, had more city or county sponsors and produced more gross proceeds than ever in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the authorization of casinos at horse tracks under 2020 voter initiatives will slash or choke off what has been a generally reliable source of extra income for participating local governments.

Not leaving it to chance: Keno revenues result in better communities, leaders say Gering’s Darrell Bentley is full of praise for the things that he sees that have been done in the community with the help of funds derived from keno.

Gross income for the state’s record 182 keno games totaled nearly $349.8 million in the state fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division.

Keno proceeds have risen 93% statewide, 31.8% in the Panhandle and 71.8% for games inside Scotts Bluff County since 2004-05, the oldest fiscal year for which annual figures for individual keno games are readily accessible.

Omaha, Lincoln and four Omaha suburbs account for the top six places on the state’s Top 10 list and bring in nearly half of all keno income.

Keno games sponsored by 18 Panhandle cities, villages or counties took in $10.1 million in 2021-22.

About $7.12 million of that total came from games sponsored by Scotts Bluff County — one of Nebraska’s two oldest local lotteries — as well as Gering, Terrytown, Lyman and Minatare.

Mitchell and Morrill signed interlocal agreements with Scotts Bluff County in 2009 to offer keno in their cities and share the proceeds with the county’s game. The city of Scottsbluff did likewise in 2010, according to Charitable Gaming Division records.

Scotts Bluff County’s $4.98 million in 2021-22 ranked No. 15 on that fiscal year’s list of top-grossing keno games.

The state’s figures don’t account for payouts for winners, state gambling taxes and keno operators’ share of proceeds. Once they’re deducted, as little as 5% to 10% may be left for the sponsoring governments.

Spending of keno income must involve “community betterment” purposes, according to the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act enacted by the 1986 Legislature.

Two Panhandle towns that sponsored keno in 2004-05 — Hay Springs and Lodgepole — no longer do.

Hay Springs hasn’t had an active keno game since 2010. Lodgepole’s keno lottery went inactive in 2008, restarted briefly in 2017-18 and has reported no income since then, Charitable Gaming Division figures show.

Bridgeport and Rushville didn’t start their keno games until 2011. Big Springs began operating a keno lottery in 2007, but it hasn’t been active since 2018.

Even Terrytown’s game has been dormant several times in the 21st century. Though keno in the city brought in $120,163 in 2021-22, it doesn’t currently have an active game, according to the Charitable Gaming Division.

That’s a typical kind of ebb and flow among Nebraska’s roster of licensed keno games, said Brian Rockey, director of the division and the Nebraska Lottery since 2016.

Especially in smaller towns and villages, keno may lapse because “a bar closes and someone doesn’t want to deal with it,” he said.

Seventy-four towns or counties that had licensed keno in 2004-05 either had no license or reported zero income in 2021-22, the division’s figures show.

Even so, the number of licensed keno games has grown 40% since 130 were operating in 2004-05. Twenty local governments have gotten into the act since 2016-17.

The city of Bellevue was Nebraska’s first to launch a local lottery in modern times. It began operating video lottery machines in 1983, with Scotts Bluff County quickly following in early 1984 after a judge upheld Bellevue’s game.

A few other cities and counties jumped in before the Legislature outlawed video lottery machines in the 1984 session. After senators approved other types of local lotteries two years later, Bellevue and Scotts Bluff County were the first two state licensees.

Both of them, which collected a combined $2.88 million in 1986-87, soon settled on keno as their most lucrative alternative. Voters in Lyman approved keno in 1990, followed by Minatare in 1991, Terrytown in 1992 and Gering in 1994.

By 1994-95, statewide gross keno income had ballooned by 7,145.9% to $208.7 million.

But total income plummeted to $153.8 million three years later, which Rockey and Charitable Gaming Division manager Gail Ross traced to Iowa’s approval of riverboat casinos in Council Bluffs in January 1995. Land-based casinos eventually took their place.

Instead of frequenting keno parlors or buying state lottery tickets, many Omaha-area residents “went and bought their groceries and gas in Iowa on the way to the casinos,” said Rockey, who was Nebraska Lottery public information officer at the time.

It took until 2007-08 for statewide keno income to top its peak of 13 years earlier. Then the Legislature outlawed indoor smoking in most public places, causing another three-year slump, Rockey said.

Not until 2012-13 did Nebraska’s keno games pass their mid-1990s peak for good. Total income fell once more as COVID-19 took hold in 2020 but leapt 42% in the following two years.

“Definitely post-pandemic, people are getting out more,” Ross said.

Rockey said Charitable Gaming Division leaders will closely study their next quarterly report, expected Feb. 10, which will show gross keno income for 2022’s last three months.

That period covers all but the first week of operation of the first temporary horse track-based casino, at Lincoln Racecourse, under the 2020 initiatives allowing “racinos.” The second opened Dec. 27 at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

Lincoln’s keno lottery ranked second and the Hall County lottery in Grand Island ninth in gross 2021-22 income. Temporary casinos at horse tracks are expected to open in Omaha (No. 1) and Columbus (No. 10) this spring.

Ross, the Charitable Gaming Division manager, posed the key question for keno operators: “People who go to the bar to eat and drink — are they a different clientele than (at) casinos?”

“We know there’s some crossover,” Rockey added. “In all of them, you’re spending money, but at one you’re also spending a lot of time. A casino is more of a destination.”

That suggests local keno games — especially those far away from current or likely racinos — might not be affected that much, Ross said.

“With keno, you’re sitting at the bar or you’re table,” she said. “You’re not going there to play games. You go to eat and drink and have fun with your friends, and keno’s just there.”

The Gering Planning Commission supported a proposed racino on the city’s south edge in September 2021. In action during a Jan. 24 meeting, Gering’s City Council included its projected site in an area it deemed “substandard and blighted” for possible future redevelopment with the aid of tax increment financing.

Racinos also were proposed at Kimball, Ogallala and North Platte in 2021. But the 2022 Legislature imposed an effective moratorium on new horse track-casino combinations by requiring market and socioeconomic studies at existing tracks. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission currently has until 2025 to complete them.