Keno proceeds rise last summer over 2021’s for SB County, barely change for Gering

Net proceeds from Scotts Bluff County’s keno lottery rose by 1.9% this past summer compared with the same period in 2021, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

Third-quarter 2022 figures from the department’s charitable gaming division showed the county’s keno games took in $1.07 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. It brought in $1.05 million between the same dates last year.

The latest quarterly figures for the county’s nearly four-decade-old keno games are down 26.6% from their two-year peak of $1.45 million, recorded from Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year.

The city of Gering’s keno lottery netted $380,805 during the three summer months, just 0.1% below its third-quarter 2021 total of $386,003 and 19.3% under its most recent peak of $471,416 during 2022’s first three months.

Terrytown retains its keno license but didn’t operate a game during the most recent quarter, the Revenue Department report said.

City and county keno lotteries statewide took in $86.3 million during the July-September quarter, the Revenue Department said. Both types of local governments use the games to supplement their revenue streams.

Third-quarter keno totals for other Panhandle towns

• Alliance: $22,539

• Bayard: $35,409

• Bridgeport: $86,793

• Chadron: $40,780

• Cheyenne County: $195,693

• Crawford: $95,657

• Deuel County: $47,168

• Garden County: $11,277

• Hemingford: $17,789

• Kimball: $103,994

• Lyman: $43,593

• McGrew: $30,804

• Minatare: $4,876

• Potter: $20,657

• Rushville: $11,185

