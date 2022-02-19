Kevin Austin named Star-Herald president

Now, Austin is looking forward to bringing his media and advertising expertise to the Trails West Media Group, helping it to grow and flourish right alongside its Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger newspapers.

“We’re no longer (just) a newspaper; we’re a digital media company,” he said. “Trails West Media Group is our branded name. Regarding audience and content, we will continue to provide the very best local news, sports, state and national news coverage for our readers. We’re going to continue delivering our local papers and find new ways to reach new readers for years to come. … As president and publisher, we won’t compromise from our core principles for our readers with integrity and being the trusted source for local breaking news and information. Now we can create print and digital experiences that inspire action.”

While he took his post in Scottsbluff on Monday, he began virtual training with Lee Enterprises through Lee University on Feb. 7. Now settling into his new home in western Nebraska, Austin has spent the past week taking the time to learn the ins and outs of the local media company, as well as the community.

