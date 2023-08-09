Last month, Scottsbluff City Manager Kevin Spencer had the opportunity to join what is known as a “tiger cruise” aboard the USS Nebraska.

“Tiger cruises” allow civilians to board and tour naval vessels like the USS Nebraska.

The USS Nebraska is an Ohio-Class ballistic missile submarine that was commissioned in 1993 and currently sails out of Bangor Trident Base in Washington. The sub is nicknamed “Big Red” after the UNL Cornhuskers.

Spencer had been invited to visit the vessel through the Nebraska League of Municipalities. He was able to attend along with several other area leaders and businessmen.

“It was really the opportunity of a lifetime,” Spencer said. “I wish everybody who might have an interest in that or wanted to go to something like that had the opportunity to go, because it was just awesome.”

Spencer began his journey out of Denver International Airport, where he flew from to the airport in Seattle along with the 18 other attendees. From there, they spent the night on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington and departed early the next morning to rendezvous with the USS Nebraska.

The group boarded an offshore supply vessel and headed out to the Pacific. Offshore supply vessels are civilian craft used to resupply offshore installations like oil rigs.

Attendees spent roughly four hours on the ship traveling out to the Pacific They were provided with a tour of the ship as well as breakfast. After they had arrived at their destination, they finally saw what they had came to see.

“The USS Nebraska surfaced, and a hatch came open and submariners came out and they winched over a catwalk and we walked across it and went on the submarine,” Spencer said.

They spent roughly eight hours on the sub as it traveled back to Bangor, Washington, and were able to learn about the sub as well as its crew. Spencer said he impressed, not only with the sub itself, but with the crew many of whom he remembered to be as young as 22.

“You could tell just smart, smart young men with engineering type backgrounds or interests, and they at been out for 90 days at that point,” he said.

True to its name, Spencer said “Big Red” was decorated with Cornhusker memorabilia and even the crew members were involved in carrying forth the Husker spirit, ending each transmission with “Go Big Red.”

He described a signed helmet in a glass case built into one of the walls as well as a signed photo of the stadium and decorations throughout the galley.

“The galley was decorated in Nebraska stuff, Nebraska covers all the chairs and the galley had a big N in the back.”

Spencer said he was appreciative of the experience and, at times, had difficulty putting it into words how much he enjoyed being able to visit the sub and see what life is like on deployment for these young men and women.

He even had the opportunity to crawl down one of the torpedo tubes and sign his name on the end of the tube. He went on to say one of his favorite parts of the trip was being able to interact with the crew on the sub.