Costumed kids and floats made their way through downtown Gering on Friday morning during the Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade.

The parade route took participants down O Street and a packed 10th Street before looping back around Legion Park on N Street. Kiddie Parade co-organizer Lisa Betz-Marquez said she was happy with the turnout and creativity on display at this year’s event.

“I’ve been involved for two years now and slowly learning how to organize this event,” she said. “This year was a really great year for extremely cute and creative costumes. There were floats that really delighted me and the crowd. We had lots and lots of groups that had wonderful themes and there were just clever ideas on display today in the park.”

According to Betz-Marquez, the success of the parade is largely dependent on volunteers who help the process move smoothly and a great deal of preparation.

“We have to make sure we have enough carnival tickets and ribbons for all of the participants, who receive one each, and we do the press release and work with all the media to get the word out. I design a poster and print those and distribute them around the community,” Betz-Marquez said. “The, of course, it’s picking up the stakes and signs and everything from the office and putting everything in the park where it belongs so that the kids know where to go and once everyone is in place we get to just enjoy.”

Many of the volunteers were representatives from student organizations at Gering High School who wanted to pitch in and help the younger kids have a good time.

“We work with a lot of the high school groups like the drug-free clowns and cheerleaders and the poms and the flag team for the band. We’re really lucky that they help us lead each of the categories for the parade,” she said.

Oregon Trail Days will continue with activities throughout the weekend, including the main parade through downtown Gering at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

PHOTOS: 2023 Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade