For many families, the summer reading program at their local library is an annual tradition.

On Tuesday morning, the staff at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library kicked off its summer reading registration. By8:45 a.m. the line wrapped around the south and west sides of the library and spilled into the parking lot.

The theme this year is “All Together Now” and is supported by many local sponsors. Platte Valley Companies is this year’s lead sponsor, and more than 20 local businesses and organizations have joined in with donations.

Lisa Enriquez and Connie Martinez lined up with second grader Joey Villerreal at 7:15 a.m.

Enriquez said, “This is the second year in a row that we were first. Last year, Joey read over 300 books.”

Villerreal said he’d “like to win the Legos but wouldn’t follow the directions” to build the Avengers set.

The registration desk staff worked quickly to get kids through the line. Deb Carlson, the children’s librarian, said they’d registered well over 100 participants by 9:30 a.m. and the line was still wrapped around the west side of the building.

Once kids were registered, they headed into the library to participate in craft activities and then headed to spin a wheel for prizes. Three stations were set up for the younger crowd to create a googly-eyed plant as a craft.

Sarah Salinas and her son, Ben, stopped by the craft area. Ben, who is heading into the sixth grade, is right on the cusp of being too old for the kid’s program and too young for the teens program. He shared that it’s his sixth year, maybe longer, in the reading program and this year he’s really into graphic novels.

The teen room was busy as kids made bookmarks with the lamination machine and had the opportunity to play video games.

Kolin Harman, future eighth grader, said he’d been participating in the summer reading program for the last five years but admitted he “was really hoping to win the Nintendo Switch” this year. Jace Henderson, upcoming seventh grader, said he’d been doing this for six years and last year read over 100 books.

Library page Ashlyn Ibero was enjoying running the teen room. “I’ve been working at the library for the past five summer reading programs, she said, “and this is the first time I’ve gotten to be in charge of an activity.”

Kids can continue to register throughout the summer. Even though only those who registered Tuesday could register to win the Lego set, an abundance of prizes are up for grabs for those who dive into reading. Only five books are required to win a bag full of prizes: meals donated by Dairy Queen, Applebees, Arbys, McDonalds, a chance to win a Nintendo Switch donated by NTC Logistics, a ticket to the Midwest Theater movie party, as well as a prize certificate.

The prizes keep growing as kids hit 10, 20, 25, 50 and 100 books, and feature things like kids meals at more local restaurants, pool parties and free books.

The summer program goes through the end of July and includes programming for all ages. Visit the library or follow its Facebook page to be notified of upcoming events.