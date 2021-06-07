Kids race their critters at Camp Clarke Days

Children of all ages gathered round in the Prairie Winds Community Center gym on Saturday, June 5, clinging to their freshly caught amphibious critters.
As Kevin Myers took roll call, each child excitedly inched closer to the circle of tape in the middle of the floor, ready to race their toads, frogs and turtles.
Myers has been hosting the critter races during Camp Clarke Days for the past eight or nine years. He said he and his wife Susan run the races and sidewalk chalk drawing to give the kids some fun activities during the often adult-oriented weekend.
“Besides this (the races) and the chalk drawing, there really isn’t anything for the kids to do,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it. I try to have as much fun with the kids as I can.”
The races started out with about a dozen entries for all three combined, Myers said, but has since grown into a Camp Clarke Days favorite. He’s had as many as 60 entries in previous years.
This year, he had 19 children race toads, 16 for turtles and five for bullfrogs. Each child got to race their critter at least twice in a kind of round-robin play, and then winners went to the semi-final rounds, racing head to head.
As many as four children would race at one time, but groups stayed at three mostly. The children would sit back to back in the center of a ring of tape in the middle of the gym floor. As the crowd of parents and siblings counted down, they would release their animal to make its way outside the ring as fast as it could, occasionally using squirt guns to urge them on their way.
Some toads leapt to the edge of the tape as if that was their only goal in life, while others sat as still as a stone no matter how much they were doused with water. Toad race winner Westin Sigle said he didn’t have to do much prompting for his toad.
“I was shooting it, and it was going so fast on itself (its own),” he said. “I think the first time when I raced him, it gave him the energy. I think (that’s) what happened.”
While some turtles snoozed in their shells, others were ready to run, making strokes in the air before being placed on the ground. Turtle race winner Kenadi Dienes said her turtle was fired up from the start.
“When I grabbed him, he was shivering and that’s why I picked him, so he can go fast,” she said.
Most of the bullfrogs flailed and flopped until they made it outside the ring. Frog race winner Connor Roach said his tactic was to use the squirt gun to keep him going.
“The tip of the gun, it kept poking at his bottom,” he said.
All three winners received coloring books and flashlights as prizes for their speedy creatures.
While winning was the goal, it seemed all children had fun racing and families had fun cheering the kids on. Hoots and hollers rang through the gym as the critters crept closer to the edge of the circle, and breathes were held when two animals were neck and neck. Some children gave their animals kisses and pep talks before each race, and many leapt almost as high as their toad and frog companions when they won a round.
The silly fun of the races brought a good time for all, and that was exactly what Myers was going for.
“The kids enjoy it, and I try to get them to have fun, but I really want the adults to laugh too,” he said. “It’s a fun activity.”