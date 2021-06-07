Kids race their critters at Camp Clarke Days

Some toads leapt to the edge of the tape as if that was their only goal in life, while others sat as still as a stone no matter how much they were doused with water. Toad race winner Westin Sigle said he didn’t have to do much prompting for his toad.

“I was shooting it, and it was going so fast on itself (its own),” he said. “I think the first time when I raced him, it gave him the energy. I think (that’s) what happened.”

While some turtles snoozed in their shells, others were ready to run, making strokes in the air before being placed on the ground. Turtle race winner Kenadi Dienes said her turtle was fired up from the start.

“When I grabbed him, he was shivering and that’s why I picked him, so he can go fast,” she said.

Most of the bullfrogs flailed and flopped until they made it outside the ring. Frog race winner Connor Roach said his tactic was to use the squirt gun to keep him going.

“The tip of the gun, it kept poking at his bottom,” he said.

All three winners received coloring books and flashlights as prizes for their speedy creatures.