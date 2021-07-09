Kids take over the fun at Oregon Trail Days

Hundreds of families took to the streets of Gering on Friday morning to walk in the annual Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade. It marked the triumphant return of the parade after last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.

Families assembled at Legion Park at 9:15 a.m. to set up and, for many of the children, play at the playground. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and lasted for around 20 minutes. Thousands of spectators gathered together and watched from the sidewalks, collecting candy and posters tossed to the crowd.

Jennifer Schwab pulled along her children Axel, 5, and Lainey, 3, on a Jurassic Park-themed float. “This year, (Axel) had a little bit more of an opinion of what he wanted to do. He’s really into dinosaurs right now,” Schwab said. “My dad always went all out for us. When I had kids, I just wanted to keep the tradition going.”

Axel and Lainey are lifers when it comes to the Kiddie Parade. Previous floats of theirs have been Viking and Flintstones-themed.

“I definitely wouldn’t be able to do it without my dad and my husband,” Schwab said.

The parade brought families from all across the state to participate. Brad and Lacey Peters traveled from Omaha with their kids Cooper, 3, and Lainey, 8 months.