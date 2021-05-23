Kim Soriano’s compassion for elders blossoms into nursing career

The Star-Herald partnered with Regional West, Platte Valley Companies and other sponsors to salute nurses during the month of May.

As a young girl growing up in Alliance, Kimberly Soriano cared for her great-grandmother, sparking a passion to pursue a career in nursing.

“Since I was way younger, I always helped take care of my elders – mainly helped with my great-grandmother,” she said.

With a family history of Alzheimer’s and dementia, Soriano knew after graduation she wanted to assist patients battling with those diseases. She received her certified nursing assistant (CNA) license at the age of 16 and then her medication aide in 2001, which enabled her to work in the Alzheimer’s and dementia unit in a skilled facility in Alliance. Following graduation, she entered the workforce before deciding to return to college.

“My first job was at Regional West Medical Center in medical records,” Soriano said. “Then, I went to the urology clinic.”

She attended Western Nebraska Community College where she earned her degree as a licensed practical nurse in 2011. Later that year, she was offered a job at Emerald Court as an on call nurse before being selected as the administrator and licensed practical nurse in 2012.