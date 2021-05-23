Kim Soriano’s compassion for elders blossoms into nursing career

As a young girl growing up in Alliance, Kimberly Soriano cared for her great-grandmother, sparking a passion to pursue a career in nursing.
“Since I was way younger, I always helped take care of my elders – mainly helped with my great-grandmother,” she said.
With a family history of Alzheimer’s and dementia, Soriano knew after graduation she wanted to assist patients battling with those diseases. She received her certified nursing assistant (CNA) license at the age of 16 and then her medication aide in 2001, which enabled her to work in the Alzheimer’s and dementia unit in a skilled facility in Alliance. Following graduation, she entered the workforce before deciding to return to college.
“My first job was at Regional West Medical Center in medical records,” Soriano said. “Then, I went to the urology clinic.”
She attended Western Nebraska Community College where she earned her degree as a licensed practical nurse in 2011. Later that year, she was offered a job at Emerald Court as an on call nurse before being selected as the administrator and licensed practical nurse in 2012.
Supporting the residents’ needs is about establishing a bond with them and it’s important to learn what each person needs, Soriano said. Her career has taught her the value to understand the whole disease process by obtaining as much training as possible and that each resident is different. By fostering that relationship, it helps nurses better care for the patient and communicate with the doctor.
“Knowing when something is wrong with your resident – when they are not being their ‘normal’ to report that to their doctor,” she said is vital. “Building a trusting relationship with each and every one of them and knowing that there are not two residents that are exactly alike.”
Managing her time is a challenge Soriano faces daily as she balances caring for patients and paperwork.
“There are so many guidelines, regulations, and paperwork that sometimes it’s hard to actually meet the needs of the resident,” she said.
Fortunately, the staff works as a team to help each other accomplish everything, especially when COVID-19 has affected family visitations and residents’ ability to mingle.
“Our population is hard because they do not understand why they could not go out of their rooms, why their families could not visit,” she said.
A challenge Soriano has faced during the pandemic was “being able to comfort them when they needed it, without having to run and do something else. That’s where I am lucky and have the staff that I do. We make a wonderful team.”