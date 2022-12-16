Kimball basketball team spends snow day shoveling for community members

The Kimball High School boys’ basketball team spent their snow day lending a hand out in their community on Wednesday.

Coach Chad Miller said that the team had previously discussed doing snow removal earlier in the school year.

“At our parent meeting we discussed community service ideas that would work for the kids,” said Miller. “That’s when doing snow removal first came up.”

The basketball team put out a notice via social media on Tuesday night that they would be hitting the streets to shovel snow the following day. That evening, more than a dozen requests for their services came in.

“There were a lot of community members — especially elderly members — who couldn’t even open their doors because of the drifts,” said Miller. “There was one that had a five-foot drift that went 30 or 40 feet along their fence line, and we kind of did all that by hand.”

The team ended up clearing snow at 15 houses on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Those who received help from the team showed their gratitude in various ways.

“Some people let us in or made cookies for us,” said Miller.

Coach Miller and the team decided to go out for a second round of shoveling on Thursday and ended up clearing another eight houses. He said that the team members who were able to participate really took to the work.

“The ones who couldn’t make it were disappointed that they couldn’t get into town and help out,” he said. “The ones who did show up had a good experience and were willing.”

Miller said one of the players was celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, but he still showed up to help his community. In a heartwarming coincidence, he ended up meeting someone else who was born on the same day — quite a few years earlier.

“We had one player, it was actually his birthday and he still showed up to help,” said Miller. “One of the ladies that we helped, it was her 80th birthday. So, the team got together, and we sang happy birthday. She really liked that.”

Miller said that community service is important to everyone involved in the Kimball High School basketball program, and that the team would continue looking for ways to help out.

“I’m glad that it worked out for some of us to be able to help the community members out,” he said. “We want to make sure that the elderly members of our community are safe, and if there’s an emergency that people can get to them.”

The coach also credited other individuals and groups who got out to do similar work after the blizzard struck Kimball.

“There were a lot of other people in the community that were out shoveling and doing things, too,” he said.

Miller expressed pride in his team for getting out and pitching in when they could have just as easily taken the day off.

“I’m proud of all the kids that are on the team that pitched in. We’ve definitely got a good group of kids to work with here. We’re excited about the season, and we appreciate all the community support.”