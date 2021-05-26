Kimball County to receive funding and assistance from National Endowment for the Arts

KIMBALL — In its ongoing support of rural communities, the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with the Housing Assistance Council, announces the 2021 communities taking part in its national initiative, the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design. Kimball County is one of 15 communities selected for the Design Learning Cohort in which leaders participate in peer learning. This includes training in design, planning, community engagement, and facilitation techniques; one-on-one technical assistance on their community design challenge; and support in navigating funding opportunities.

“Design is a powerful tool to leverage local assets and celebrate culture, ultimately fostering a strong sense of place,” Arts Endowment Director of Design and Creative Placemaking Jen Hughes said in a press release. “As rural America recovers from the global pandemic, the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design stands ready to support the bold visions that communities like Kimball County have put forth to guide their future development.”

Since 1991, the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design has worked in communities with populations of 50,000 or less to enhance quality of life and economic vitality through planning, design, and creative placemaking. To date, the Arts Endowment has engaged more than 100 communities in all regions of the country.