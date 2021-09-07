Kimball Fitness Center growing ahead of pace

Business is booming for the Kimball Fitness Center.
The gym opened in June with a target goal of reaching 200 memberships by December. It’s well on its way to reaching that goal, as the fitness center reached 170 paid memberships by the beginning of September, director Ron Dulemba said.
A lot of those are short-term members who are in town working on different construction projects going on in the area, Dulemba said.
“Then we have or locals who are here long-term. They belonged to the old gym when it was here, and now they’re using the new one,” he said. “(We’re getting more memberships) as people get to know through word of mouth that this is such a nice facility.”
Dulemba said the gym has been steadily growing since it opened.
“I came on board in May. We then had our grand opening in June and away we went. We’ve been growing all summer,” he said.
Dulemba said the business has some local Kimball businesses who have signed up to give their employees access to gym memberships.
The gym boasts state-of-the-art technology not found at most small-town fitness centers.
“I’ve worked out in gyms all over the country,” Dulemba said. “For a town the size of Kimball, this one’s first class.”
Kimball Fitness Center offers 24/7 access using a key fob to enter at all hours of the day. Dulemba said gym members do take advantage of the 24/7 access with some coming in as early as 3 a.m. to get in a workout.
Dulemba said the key fobs mean the members are on the honor system, but the security system is there to act as a backup.
“(Each key fob has) an assigned number assigned specific to that member, so that they don’t bring their buddies,” Dulemba said. “Our security system knows who just swiped the door. We know who they are, what time they were here, and if they came in by themselves. If they brought somebody with them, were they (members of the gym)?”
Thy gym also offers an on-demand fitness room fitted with a large TV to view the workout routine.
“You can punch in on an iPad on the wall. (You can select) a workout, yoga, Zumba, dumbbells, dance, whatever the routine is. You can shut off from the rest of the gym and do your 30 minutes,” Dulemba said.
Throughout the gym, there are TVs that members can tune in to watch news or weather while they work out. Controls on the wall can be used to change the volume on the TVs, or even to switch over to playing music through the overhead speakers.
For busy families, there is a room to keep children busy as parents work out in the gym.
“That way, if mom’s working out, she can just walk back to peek in and see how the kid is doing,” he said.
For an additional monthly membership fee, patrons can gain access to a tanning bed. Dulemba said there are some members who skip the workout and just use the tanning bed.
For more information or to join the gym, call the office at 308-241-1359.