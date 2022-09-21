Kimball grad, Navy veteran to walk across Nebraska for veteran mental health, suicide awareness

A Kimball High School alumnus and a United States Navy veteran is about to embark on a trek across the state of Nebraska to bring awareness to mental health issues and suicides among veterans.

Jason Hanner graduated from Kimball High School in 1993 After high school, he joined the Navy through a delayed enlistment. He was stationed in Orlando, Florida, where he completed boot camp. He then went to Millington, Tennessee, for A school – the first stage of technical training for a specific rating – and was active duty for four years in Fallon, Nevada, the home of Top Gun.

“Still to this day – I don’t care what it is – I’m kind of drawn to it,” Hanner told the Star-Herald. “That was my every day and there were planes in the air every day.”

He was in avionics, serving as an aviation technician petty officer third class. He dealt with flight controls, communications, radar, weapons delivery and cock pit displays.

Following his retirement, Hanner reconnected with an old sailor who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. The two met up and attended a Racing4Vets go-cart event that promoted healing and community for veterans. According to Racing4Vets.org, the program “assists service-disabled U.S. military veterans and their families dealing with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), traumatic brain injuries and physical injuries.”

Hanner stayed several weekends in the area during November 2019, connecting with fellow veterans and building camaraderie. Then he heard the news that one of the young Marines who was a member of the Racing4Vets group had overdosed and died.

“It was just a very traumatic thing on his family. It was a traumatic thing for the Racing4Vets community as well,” Hanner said.

Shortly after that, as Hanner scrolled through his Facebook feed, he saw a post about a man walking across the country. John Ring, a member of the WalkingforVets group, was walking from Tybee Island, Georgia, to Santa Monica, California.

“At that point in time, I had decided when he got closer to the Dallas/Fort Worth area (where Hanner lived at the time), I was going to start walking with him, just for an afternoon,” Hanner said.

Three months later, Ring and a fellow veteran Jimmy Mathews came through the Fruitvale, Texas, area where Hanner joined them.

“What was intended to walk for an afternoon – there were some emotional stories that kind of pulled me in and I was at a good spot from a work perspective where I could take some additional time off – I ended up walking with them for seven full days during their stretch across Dallas/Fort Worth,” he said.

Hanner had made plans to rejoin Ring in the Abilene, Texas, area, which did not work out.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic limited travel and caused Hanner to work remotely. That enabled him to fly to El Paso, Texas, to rejoin them and walk the rest of the way to Santa Monica.

Hanner remains active with the group and completed a walk from Jackson, Mississippi, to Tybee Island, Georgia, picking up the leg of the walk he had missed in 2020.

However, his Nebraska walk will be his first solo trip that he has organized, but he said the following has been immense and overwhelming.

Hanner grew up in Bushnell, Nebraska, until the elementary school closed during his fifth grade year. He transitioned to attending Kimball Public Schools and his family later moved to Kimball. Hanner recalled a fellow classmate who was everyone’s friend quickly befriended him. Unfortunately, he moved away during junior high, but Hanner was able to reconnect via social media recently. The rekindled friendship was soon lost.

“I reconnected with him after his 19-year-old Marine son had just committed suicide,” Hanner said. “Unfortunately last year … he committed suicide himself. He just couldn’t bear with his son being away.”

When he was mapping out the route for his walk, he said it made it right to start at home, although the memories of friends lost to suicide and struggling with traumas of service is gut-wrenching for him. He knows of several veterans in Kimball who are battling issues with PTSD, military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues from their services.

“The number one goal is to bring awareness,” he said. “When we walked to the west the very first time, the goal was that if we actually helped one person, that it made the walk worthwhile.”

Following the first walk, a man walked up to them and said they saved his life. He also reconnected with a mentor from his time in Fallon, Nevada. The man threw his arms around Hanner and said he had considered suicide multiple times prior to joining Hanner’s squadron.

“One thing that’s hard to communicate to the civilian world is we put our lives in each other’s hands every day when we’re in the service,” Hanner said. “Some not necessarily because we’re carrying weapons, but flight patterns, flight issues and other things like that and we lose sisters and brothers and people we consider family. Some people don’t have the moral support to get the help they need.”

Battles with mental health are not unique to people who have served our country. Family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors can struggle with it as well, giving Hanner more reasons to bring awareness to the crisis.

He plans to begin his journey across the state on Friday, Sept. 23, at 8:30 a.m. He will start on Highway 30, east of Pine Bluff, Wyoming, and aims to arrive in Kimball that evening.

Prior to continuing his journey, Hanner will walk in the Farmers Day Parade, which begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, in downtown Kimball.

“The goal is to have a quick gathering after the parade is over just to get everybody together and then the target is to walk on to Potter that night,” he said.

He has a tentative nine-day plan for his walk. He said if that plan changes because people slow him down to talk about issues, then he achieved his goal.

“I don’t care about when it gets completed because if I actually keep my eye on when it finishes, then I haven’t done the due diligence of why I’m walking,” he said.

Anyone is welcome to join Hanner on his journey as he travels along Highway 30 east of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, to Highway 6 in Omaha before he arrives in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Veterans and their families can also contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, chat confidentially at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text 838255.