Kimball Health Services looks to expand

Conducting health services in the 71-year-old Kimball Health Services building has proved challenging in the modern age, Kimball Health Services CEO Ken Hunter told the Star-Herald.
The Kimball health organization has prepared a proposal for the construction of a new hospital building and renovation of a former elementary school.
Hunter said that aside from the challenge of renovating and rewiring an old building, Kimball Health Services has seen a steady increase in business over the past six years or so. The organizations current location isn't suitable for expansion, he said.
“We’re really landlocked down here,” he said. “We don’t need a huge facility, but we need one larger than we have.”
The current hospital is about 20,000 square feet. The new proposed site would be 58,000 square feet.
The site includes the former West Elementary building, which Hunter said is 18,000 square feet. Hunter said the plan would be to upgrade and remodel the building, knock out an east wall and add another 40,000 square feet of new construction.
The cost for the project is currently estimated at $32 million, but about $24 million would come from the USDA, Hunter said. He said about $6 million would come from the sale of revenue bonds and then about $3 million would be provided by the hospital and Kimball Hospital Foundation.
Hunter said the proposal has not yet been approved by county commissioners or the hospital board, as they are still trying to finish up the environmental impact study of the area as required by the USDA. Kimball Health Services planned to present an update on the project to the commissioners during its March 16 meeting, but that presentation had been tabled until the April 6 meeting due to the blizzard conditions the previous weekend, according to a report in the Western Nebraska Observer.
Hunter foresees the approval process to take another three months or so, and he hopes to break ground by March 2022 at the very latest. Construction would take about two and a half years.
“We kind of want to finally start getting the word out. We’ve been in this planning process, honestly, for three or four years,” he said. “We see a greater need, and we’ve seen that really over the last, I’m going to say, a little bit over a year now, maybe two years.”
According to case support documents from Kimball Health Services, the hospital has seen an increase in its services over the past 10 years. Hospital discharges are up 24%, rural health clinic visits are up 10%, specialty clinic visits are up 65%, rehab services are up 13% and imaging services are up 50%. Surgeries have increased from 16 to 303 in the past three years.
Along with the new building project, Hunter said the hospital will be looking to incorporate some new services as well, including infusions for chemotherapy, cardiac rehab, orthopedic surgery and a women’s health program which will include mammography. Currently, the hospital isn’t large enough for such services, but the new one would be.
Hunter said the next steps include having more community meetings to present the project to the public, as well as get it approved by the county and the board.
“We’ve worked really hard on the financing,” he said. “We think that looks very good. We really think that we’ll be able to cash flow the project.”
Hunter and his colleagues at the hospital will present the project at the April 6 county commissioners meeting.