Kimball Health Services looks to expand

Hunter said the proposal has not yet been approved by county commissioners or the hospital board, as they are still trying to finish up the environmental impact study of the area as required by the USDA. Kimball Health Services planned to present an update on the project to the commissioners during its March 16 meeting, but that presentation had been tabled until the April 6 meeting due to the blizzard conditions the previous weekend, according to a report in the Western Nebraska Observer.

Hunter foresees the approval process to take another three months or so, and he hopes to break ground by March 2022 at the very latest. Construction would take about two and a half years.

“We kind of want to finally start getting the word out. We’ve been in this planning process, honestly, for three or four years,” he said. “We see a greater need, and we’ve seen that really over the last, I’m going to say, a little bit over a year now, maybe two years.”

According to case support documents from Kimball Health Services, the hospital has seen an increase in its services over the past 10 years. Hospital discharges are up 24%, rural health clinic visits are up 10%, specialty clinic visits are up 65%, rehab services are up 13% and imaging services are up 50%. Surgeries have increased from 16 to 303 in the past three years.