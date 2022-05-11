Kimball hospital breaks ground on new, larger facility to improve service to region

Kimball Health Services (KHS) officials broke ground on their new hospital facility Wednesday, the first act of an 18-month construction project to bring improved healthcare to the region.

“This as a matter of fact is National Hospital Week, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate ... than to have a ceremony such as this, and we’re so happy you’re able to share it with us,” Kerry Ferguson, the KHS Director of Community Relations and Foundation, told the crowd.

Around 100 Kimball residents, as well as hospital staff and stakeholders, attended the ceremony. The new hospital will be built at the site of the former West Elementary School at 301 South Howard St. It will cost around $43.6 million to build.

This facility will replace the city’s current hospital, located two blocks away, which has served the city for some 70 years.

“We’re more than excited to see what a modern, state-of-the-art hospital and clinic will do for our patients, and also for Kimball and our surrounding communities,” Ferguson said.

The Haselden Construction Company of Centennial, Colorado, will put the building together. The company specializes in medical facilities; their previous work in the area includes hospitals in Cheyenne, Fort Collins and Laramie.

“It (the new facility) will be the center of Kimball for a long time. We are extremely happy to have been a part of it,” Eric Blanke, the Director of Business Development for Haselden Construction, told the crowd.

Many of the speakers applauded the longstanding usefulness of the previous hospital while acknowledging that the new facility will be able to provide better care.

The new hospital will be three times the size of the old one, with private patient areas, larger inpatient rooms and bathrooms, wider corridors and in-house MRI and CT scanners.

Additionally, it will be able to accommodate services such as mammography, cardiac rehabilitation, orthopedic procedures and chemotherapy infusions. There will be room for a covered ambulance bay, a helipad and other improvements.

“We’re going to build a really robust program, and this space is going to enable that to be everything it can be,” Dr. Judd Dawson, CMO of Kimball Health Services, said.

According to a KHS press release, Dawson said the services required at the aging current facility have drastically increased in recent years. From 2016 to 2019, hospital discharges increased by 24%, while specialty clinic visits grew by 65% and imaging services increased by half.

The release said the number of surgeries at the Kimball site grew from 16 to 303 in that time frame.

The speakers were excited about the higher quality of service the new hospital will be able to provide.

“It is my belief that ... it is the responsibility of an elected official to maintain and preserve the quality of life in their communities, and this new building project, this hospital project, not only maintains but improves the quality of life in Kimball County and the surrounding areas,” Kimball County Commissioner Carl Stander said. “I think it’s time to quit talking and lets push dirt.”

Other speakers during Wednesday’s ceremony included KHS CEO Ken Hunter; KHS Board of Trustees member and capital campaign chairman Jim Cederburg; and Katie Bolz, the State Director for USDA Rural Development. Many of the speakers thanked the people who helped make the new hospital possible.

They and a few other stakeholders posed with golden shovels after they had presented. Afterwards, the entire crowd posed for photos.

Construction will begin in earnest in a few weeks, and the project is scheduled to be operational by fall 2023.

