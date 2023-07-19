In the Panhandle community of Kimball, growth in the local health care industry has spurred economic development to meet a growing need.

Kimball Health Services operates the only critical access hospital in town. As the size of the community has increased, the hospital has quickly outgrown its old facilities. The current campus covers 20,000 square feet and offers services such as cardiology and orthopedics.

One arriving at the hospital can clearly see that they have outgrown their current footprint. The administrative offices have been moved out to trailers in the parking lot to make more room for examination rooms in the hospital and CT scans are conducted in a separate trailer.

In May 2022, Kimball Health Services officials and community representatives broke ground on a new hospital. The new facility when completed will cover 61,000 square feet, and is just down the street from the current hospital at 301 S. Howard St.

The increase in size will help to improve the quality of care and provide space for new procedures and treatments like in-house CT and MRI imaging as well as chemotherapy treatments, Kimball Health Service officials told the Star-Herald.

The project is slated to cost $43.6 million and has been funded through a USDA loan, as well as donations and a city bond issue. Because of the makeup of the funding, hospital CEO Ken Hunter said, there was very little risk to the taxpayers in Kimball.

The USDA loan covered $34.2 million of the project budget while the remainder was covered by a $6.4 million bond issue approved by the Kimball County Commissioners. The remaining $3 million is covered by contributions from the hospital toward the project.

The $3 million in hospital contributions is divided between close to $2 million in donations to the hospital’s foundation while the remaining balance was covered through hospital funds.

Kerry Ferguson, director of community relations for Kimball Health Services, and Hunter said they were thankful for all the help they received to fund the project. Ferguson spoke about grassroots support for the project through donations to the hospital’s foundation.

“We’ve had a lot of people give that ... their bank account may have gotten bruised. Really good, solid grassroots support,” Hunter said.

The USDA loan makes up the lion’s share of the funding and in the early stages of the project, Hunter and Ferguson said, it became somewhat of a roadblock. With the start of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals were put under tremendous pressure.

Kimball Health Services was no different and the process was delayed during the pandemic. As a result, the projected cost of the construction increased 25%, according to Hunter. However, they were able to secure the loan and move forward.

“The USDA loan was absolutely huge for us to be able to do that, so we’ve been working closely with them,” Ferguson said.

The hospital has seen significant growth in the past decade. When Hunter took over as CEO in 2011, he said, the hospital made roughly $5 million in revenue. Today, revenues have risen to $30 million.

The procedures available on the new campus will provide care to the residents of Kimball that they would have previously had to travel to other larger hospitals to receive.

“It’s so helpful to the local citizenship here you know, if they have cancer, in the new hospital, they can get their orders,” Hunter said. “As far as infusions go, we’ll be able to do them here.”

Cancer treatments are not the only new procedures that will be available with the added facilities. Kimball Health Services has plans to provide orthopedic procedures such as hip and knee reconstruction, as well as the equipment to provide mammograms.

The hospital represents an advancement in health care in Kimball, especially women’s health with the introduction of the mammogram machine which previously would not have been available within 40 miles of town.

The contract for the building was awarded to Haselden Construction Company, a firm based out of Centennial, Colorado, with experience in hospital construction. The company was responsible for the construction of facilities in Longmont, Colorado, as well as Cheyenne previously.

“We wanted somebody that had done both large and small projects,” Hunter said. “And really with emphasis, there are a lot of them that are just large, but they had done some critical access hospitals to enable them really to be kind of the go-to contractor for one of them.”

The new facility is being built on the site of the old West Elementary School building in Kimball which was demolished for the project in June of 2022. Parts of the school still remain as the former gymnasium has been repurposed for HVAC and utilities for the new hospital.