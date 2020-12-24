Kimball’s Karen’s Kitchen finds a way

There is nothing like starting a business right before a pandemic hits. Karen Hewitt would know; she did it.

Hewitt has been in the food business for over 45 years, and most recently before she started her Kimball restaurant Karen’s Kitchen, she had been at the Main Street Market deli for five years. But she quickly grew tired of the corporate aspect, so she decided to start her own restaurant.

“So, I just thought, ‘Well, this is gonna be the perfect time to open a restaurant,” she said.

Little did she know that two months after opening on Jan. 14, a pandemic would strike the US to shut everything down.

While she closed for a couple weeks temporarily after March 16, she managed to keep the doors open in the long run. The restaurant transitioned from being closed to doing takeout to being open at 50% capacity to opening up to 100% capacity, which is where they are currently.

Hewitt said COVID-19 didn’t necessarily stop people from coming to her place. She said that while she worked at the deli she had a huge following. So, when she opened up her own shop, people came.

“That’s what they did,” she said.