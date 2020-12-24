Kimball’s Karen’s Kitchen finds a way

There is nothing like starting a business right before a pandemic hits. Karen Hewitt would know; she did it.
Hewitt has been in the food business for over 45 years, and most recently before she started her Kimball restaurant Karen’s Kitchen, she had been at the Main Street Market deli for five years. But she quickly grew tired of the corporate aspect, so she decided to start her own restaurant.
“So, I just thought, ‘Well, this is gonna be the perfect time to open a restaurant,” she said.
Little did she know that two months after opening on Jan. 14, a pandemic would strike the US to shut everything down.
While she closed for a couple weeks temporarily after March 16, she managed to keep the doors open in the long run. The restaurant transitioned from being closed to doing takeout to being open at 50% capacity to opening up to 100% capacity, which is where they are currently.
Hewitt said COVID-19 didn’t necessarily stop people from coming to her place. She said that while she worked at the deli she had a huge following. So, when she opened up her own shop, people came.
“That’s what they did,” she said.
They came for her homestyle cooking and rustic, homey atmosphere. Hewitt said she’s all about keeping things spotlessly clean, and she is the only main cook in the kitchen because she wants to make sure each dish goes out just right.
“I’m very particular. You ask her how things go — how they go out,” she said motioning to waitress Sheila Matthews who smiled and nodded. “I mean, they have to be spot on.”
“I’ve never heard a complaint on any of the food,” Matthews said.
Guests will often come in for a good homecooked meal, and then just stay, chat and relax, Hewitt said. For her, it’s not about taking as many orders as possible; it’s about giving the community a place to unwind and socialize.
Even her staff of about eight people see the restaurant as a family place. Matthews said she loves the atmosphere.
“I love who I work with,” she said. “and I love my boss…we work as a team.”
“We’re all one big happy family,” Hewitt said. “We don’t have gossip here. We don’t have a bunch of deceit. We don’t have all that stuff…’cause I’ve been in the restaurant business a long time, and I’ve seen and heard a lot of things, and I just will not—don’t tolerate it.”
Hewitt said that it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, especially trying to open and run a business amid a pandemic. But she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“No, I’ve had really good support from the locals,” she said. “My favorite part of our is making people happy. I enjoy the customers a lot.