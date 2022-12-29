Kimball Visitor Center closes for season after mechanical failure

The Kimball Visitor Center was set to close for the season on Dec. 31, but it closed early on Dec. 22. The center is a hub of Panhandle tourism information for travelers to Nebraska, so commissioners are determined to use the seasonal closure to repair the building’s systems so it can reopen on April 1.

Kimball County Commissioners Rich Flores told the Star-Herald it closed early after a mechanical failure occurred during the recent snowstorm.

“We had a mechanical failure with the heating system, so rather than undergo those expenditures at that time, we opted to close early for the season and address those mechanical situations over the three months that we’re going to be closed and get those corrected,” Flores said.

He also shared that the commissioners have had discussions about the need to seasonally close the facility after the departure of director Jessica Bright. Natasha McFaul is the interim-director, and she is learning the books and reaching out to tourism directors throughout the Panhandle and state about how to interconnect with them.

“The decision was that based on budget we had discussed earlier during budget hearings in August (and) with the event of our director, at the time, leaving us for a position somewhere else, that we needed to consider seasonal closing of the facility,” Flores said. “As far as permanent closure, that has never been discussed and I’m certainly not in favor of that.”

Flores oversees the Kimball County Visitor Center board, among others. He is adamant in his efforts to keep the doors open on the center.

The visitor center is not only a hub for tourism information for attractions in Kimball County, but also the entire Nebraska Panhandle.

“The information that we give out benefits every county in the Panhandle,” he said. “And we send a lot of people north from the visitor center. It’s an important facility for Kimball and the Panhandle.”

With the recent mechanical issue at the visitor center, Flores said the commissioners are always discussing a plan B. The board recently sought an appraisal for the property after they were solicited by interested parties to sell it. Should the county opt to sell that property, Flores said that does not mean the visitor center will disappear.

“The visitor center will always stay in Kimball to service the needs of tourism,” he told the Star-Herald.

New economic developments are underway in Kimball that will make the Kimball Visitor Center a vital source of information for travelers and residents who seek entertainment on days off.

“When all of these people come here to work, on their days off they’re going to want something to do,” he said. “To know where to go for entertainment or tourism, this facility will play an important part.”