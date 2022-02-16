Kindergartners invited to the library to receive their own library card

Kindergartners at Lincoln Heights closed their eyes tight — “no peeking!” — as children’s librarian Deb Carlson pulled surprise after surprise out of her crate Wednesday afternoon to show them what they can get if they come in to the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library to get their very own library card.

Carlson visited seven schools in the city of Scottsbluff to present the library’s annual “Kinder-Carding” campaign to a total of 243 kindergartners. Lincoln Heights was her final stop on the tour.

“It (the tour of elementary schools) was wonderful. They have been so excited,” she said.

Carlson travels to the schools to give each kindergartner an individual invitation to come to the library to get a library card. During her presentation to the students, she reads them a book, shows them a few of the things they can check out at the library and the many prizes they will receive if they come in and tell one of the librarians, “I’m a kindergartner” and get signed up for a library card.