Kindergartners invited to the library to receive their own library card

Kindergartners at Lincoln Heights closed their eyes tight — “no peeking!” — as children’s librarian Deb Carlson pulled surprise after surprise out of her crate Wednesday afternoon to show them what they can get if they come in to the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library to get their very own library card.
Carlson visited seven schools in the city of Scottsbluff to present the library’s annual “Kinder-Carding” campaign to a total of 243 kindergartners. Lincoln Heights was her final stop on the tour.
“It (the tour of elementary schools) was wonderful. They have been so excited,” she said.
Carlson travels to the schools to give each kindergartner an individual invitation to come to the library to get a library card. During her presentation to the students, she reads them a book, shows them a few of the things they can check out at the library and the many prizes they will receive if they come in and tell one of the librarians, “I’m a kindergartner” and get signed up for a library card.
“We want them to begin getting materials, checking them out, getting familiar with the library, but also I want them to buy in to the love of the library,” Carlson said. “…Every tour I ever do, I say ‘whose library is this?’ so they understand it isn’t my library; it isn’t their parents’ library. It’s their library, and so if they just start young, kindergarten is the perfect age.”
Currently, Carlson said just under 50 kindergartners have already showed up at the library to get their library cards. She said she thought this was a higher number than at this same time in past years since COVID.
“We’ve just had so many children and families in the last two weeks,” she said. “It’s almost like some of them are kindergarten-related, but I think that somehow the word has spread, and they’re just lots of families coming in … (getting) a little bit back into the habit of using those places they haven’t been and remembering the library is theirs.”
Kindergartners who come in for their library card will also receive a “Bonkers for Books” headband, a knobby ball, a yo-yo, ruler, pencil, and a squishy glitter sparkle banana, courtesy of the program sponsors Star-Herald and Perkins. These prizes are for any kindergartners in the area, not just from Scottsbluff, who come in and sign up for their own library card. If a kindergartner already has a library card, they can still come in to get the prizes.
Carlson said that along with the children’s prizes, parents will also get something too — coupons and hand sanitizer, as well as a small tour of the library with additional information about other programs and services the library offers, like Lego Club or storytime.
“It’s great because the tour completes the whole circle of getting them into the library,” Carlson said.
Once they are in the library, she said, it gives them a chance to grow as learners and stewards of the community.
“As children and their parents visit the library, they take on ownership and this lays a foundation for future learning,” Carlson said in a press release.
The Kinder-Carding campaign continues through the end of the school year. For more information concerning the Kinder-Carding program, contact the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library at 630-6250 or visit the library’s Facebook page.