Kiwanis Christmas trees nearly sold out

Out of its 250 trees on the lot this year, Kiwanis’ Christmas tree sale has just under 70 left as of Thursday morning, Jeff Reifschneider, chairman of the Kiwanis Foundation, said. Just like last year, trees are being sold in a frenzy this year.
“We were done in eight days last year,” he said. “People wanted to get out of the house after COVID, and this year is probably running as fast as last year … We’re just going brisk. We may very well be done this weekend.”
Reifschneider said the appeal of fresh cut trees for the Christmas holiday is mainly the smell and the appearance.
“It’s primarily the smell and the feel of a live tree over artificial, the difference of the appearance from year to year. You get a different looking tree each year versus the artificial. … The smell, the difference in appearance, the experience of going out and selecting a tree with your family, (that’s what I like about live trees).
“…We like to believe that we have the freshest trees in the area.”
Reifschneider said that Kiwanis’ sales, which has served as a fundraiser for scholarships for the last 15 years, open each year on the Friday after Thanksgiving and usually last 18 to 21 days. However, in recent years, they’ve been running out much more quickly, in part due to the lower stock.
“Our supply number was down again this year. Three, four years ago I have 400 or 500 trees; now, I got 250 trees came in this year,” he said. “…It takes eight years to get a Christmas tree to Christmas tree height, and there have been a number of fires up in the tree farms areas. The Idaho area had a certain number of fires seven, eight years ago, and they’re trying to regrow those stocks.”
Reifschneider said that his supply of fresh cut trees, which Kiwanis has gotten from Sandpoint Ranch Tree Farm in Idaho for the last several decades, will likely be back to where it used to be in the next few years. However, for the tree industry as a whole, it could be longer.
“For the tree shortage, I expect my supplier another year or two. The Christmas tree industry, it could go another five or six years, until they grow them little guys up to Christmas tree height,” he said. “It’s eight years to get them up to height, and if your stock burns down, and you got to start everything all over again.”
Due to the limited supply, as well as other factors, cost for the trees have gone up as well. Reifschneider said Kiwanis had raised prices on their Christmas trees for a few years, but with fertilizer, shipping and labor costs having increased as much as they did, he said they just couldn’t hold off any longer.
“We try as hard as we can to keep that cost down, but we are a fundraiser. If we can’t make some money, it doesn’t make sense for us to be out there doing it for zero profit,” he said. “…It had to increase this year. We want to make money, but we also want people to be happy with a tree in their house, an affordable tree.”
Because it is a fundraiser for scholarships, every single dollar of the profit goes to the scholarship fund; none of it goes into the operation of Kiwanis. That’s one of the things Reifschneider, who has been helping with the trees for 30 years and led the charge on them for 15, loves about the fundraiser and why he continues to do it year after year.
“In the last 15 (years) giving scholarship money, seeing all the great kids that apply for those scholarship money, and now 15 years later, we see some of those early recipients coming back with their young families buying a tree, and it’s just fun to watch that circle.”
The Kiwanis Christmas tree lot is open weekdays from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. It’s located at 3109 Ave. B in Scottsbluff near Agrileaf.