Kiwanis Christmas trees nearly sold out

“Our supply number was down again this year. Three, four years ago I have 400 or 500 trees; now, I got 250 trees came in this year,” he said. “…It takes eight years to get a Christmas tree to Christmas tree height, and there have been a number of fires up in the tree farms areas. The Idaho area had a certain number of fires seven, eight years ago, and they’re trying to regrow those stocks.”

Reifschneider said that his supply of fresh cut trees, which Kiwanis has gotten from Sandpoint Ranch Tree Farm in Idaho for the last several decades, will likely be back to where it used to be in the next few years. However, for the tree industry as a whole, it could be longer.

“For the tree shortage, I expect my supplier another year or two. The Christmas tree industry, it could go another five or six years, until they grow them little guys up to Christmas tree height,” he said. “It’s eight years to get them up to height, and if your stock burns down, and you got to start everything all over again.”

Due to the limited supply, as well as other factors, cost for the trees have gone up as well. Reifschneider said Kiwanis had raised prices on their Christmas trees for a few years, but with fertilizer, shipping and labor costs having increased as much as they did, he said they just couldn’t hold off any longer.