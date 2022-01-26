KNEB and Main Street Market to host radiothon fundraiser to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska

KNEB and Main Street Market will be hosting the fifth annual KNEB Radiothon on Thursday, Jan. 27 to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska and the agencies they fund. Donations from the Radiothon will help United Way get closer to their campaign goals.

From 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market, volunteers will be answering the phone to accept donations for United Way. KNEB will be live and broadcasting throughout the day on all their affiliate stations. Hourly prizes donated by generous local businesses will be announced and given away throughout the day to encourage donating to United Way of Western Nebraska.

United Way board, staff, representatives from funded agencies and celebrity volunteers will be on site accepting phone-in pledges and walk-in donations. Donations are welcome via credit card, debit card, cash or check with options for a one-time donation or recurring monthly donations. All donations are welcome and every dollar counts. No donation is too small or too large. The dollars raised support United Way community impact work and help fund local programs and organizations who help families in need in our communities.