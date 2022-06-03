 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights of Columbus hold last breakfast until fall

The Knights of Columbus Council #2681 will be hosting their last breakfast buffet until September on Sunday, June 5. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at noon. The breakfast is located at 1719 First Ave. in Scottsbluff and is an all you eat buffet.

Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, and much more. Adults are $8 per person and children are $4 each. Carry out is available. Everyone is welcomed to attend.

Proceeds from the breakfasts go to help several charities in the valley including Camp Scott, Buckboard Riding Academy, local veterans groups, St. Agnes School and many others.

Contact Robert Wolf at 308-631-6170 or bbwolf1955@gmail.com for more information.

