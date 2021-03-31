 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights of Columbus hosting breakfast buffet
0 comments

Knights of Columbus hosting breakfast buffet

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Knights of Columbus Council #2681 will be hosting their breakfast buffet on Sunday, April 4. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 12 p.m. The breakfast is located at 1719 First Ave. in Scottsbluff.

Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, French toast, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, drinks and much more. Carry out is available. It is an all you can buffet. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Everyone is welcomed to attend.

Proceeds from the breakfast go to help several charities in the valley.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colorado man arrested after crash near Scottsbluff
Crime

Colorado man arrested after crash near Scottsbluff

  • Updated

Fabian Hernandez, 31, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested after intentionally striking another vehicle as its driver traveled on Highway 92 Monday. A passenger in the vehicle had a protection order against the man. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News