Knights of Columbus hosting monthly breakfast buffet Sunday

The Knights of Columbus Council #2681 will be hosting its breakfast buffet on Sunday, April 3.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at noon.

The breakfast is located at 1719 First Avenue in Scottsbluff and is an all you eat buffet. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, and much more.

Adults are $8 per person and children are $4 each. Carry out is available. Everyone is welcomed to attend.

Proceeds from the breakfasts go to help several charities in the valley including Camp Scott, Buckboard Riding Academy, local veterans groups, St. Agnes School and many others.

