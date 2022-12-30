 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knights of Columbus' monthly buffet fundraiser to be held Sunday

  • 0

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2681 will host its breakfast buffet Sunday, Jan. 1.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at noon at 1719 First Ave. in Scottsbluff. The all-you-can-eat buffet includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, and much more.

Adults are $10 per person and children are $5 each. Carryout is available. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Proceeds from the breakfasts help several charities including Camp Scott, Buckboard Riding Academy, local veterans groups, St. Agnes School and others.

The next buffet will be Jan. 22. 

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers capture the moment a star is ripped apart by a black hole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News