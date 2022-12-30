Knights of Columbus' monthly buffet fundraiser to be held Sunday

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2681 will host its breakfast buffet Sunday, Jan. 1.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at noon at 1719 First Ave. in Scottsbluff. The all-you-can-eat buffet includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, and much more.

Adults are $10 per person and children are $5 each. Carryout is available. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Proceeds from the breakfasts help several charities including Camp Scott, Buckboard Riding Academy, local veterans groups, St. Agnes School and others.

The next buffet will be Jan. 22.