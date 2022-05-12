 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Know the symptoms of stroke and reduce your risk

In recognition of National Stroke Awareness Month, Regional West urges the public to make at least one lifestyle change to reduce their stroke risk − such as exercising regularly, improving their diet, or quitting smoking. When a stroke occurs, prompt treatment may minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

Stroke can happen to anyone at any time. Symptoms include numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side; confusion or trouble understanding other people; difficulty speaking; and trouble seeing.

Risk factors for stroke such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes may not be recognized and treated in younger or middle-aged adults and can contribute to stroke.

Regional West recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check Mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

“Maintaining our Primary Stroke Center designation reflects the promise and commitment Regional West makes on a daily basis to provide evidence-based, exceptional care to our patients,” said Regional West Emergency Department Medical Director Troy Dean, MD, FACEP, FAAEM. “This designation highlights the approach and emphasis we place on patient care. That care begins with community education to help immediately recognize and seek medical attention for signs of a stroke, and continues through our Emergency Department, inpatient, and rehabilitation services, and coming full circle to outpatient services for primary and secondary stroke prevention.”

Regional West’s stroke program includes a highly skilled team of onsite emergency medicine physicians, hospitalists, primary care physicians, a stroke coordinator, and stroke committee.

“It’s important to know that stroke is treatable if care is received as quickly as possible after the onset of symptoms,” said Regional West Stroke Program and Certifications Coordinator Janelle Schroeder, MSN, RN.

For more information about Regional West’s stroke program, visit https://www.rwhs.org/services/trauma-emergency/stroke.

