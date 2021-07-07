Lack of understanding, education makes getting help difficult for Traumatic Brain Injury sufferers

Most individuals with injured brains can agree that one of the largest challenges they face is the lack of understanding and education about their general condition, not only for the public but for caregivers, behavioral health providers and other similar service professionals.
It’s the driving reason behind both William Galloway’s recumbent bicycle trek across the country and Emaly Ball’s decision to accept the highest leadership position in the Nebraska Injured Brain Network, an organization run by persons with injured brains for persons with injured brains.
Pervasive lack of understanding
According to the 2020 Living with Brain Injury Survey distributed by the Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation and the Nebraska Brain Injury Advisory Council, 85% of respondents said they wanted to see “greater public awareness about brain injury and its impact on behavioral health.”
While only 57 individuals with some level of brain injury responded to the survey, it still provides insight into what those who suffer from injured brains go through. In an open-ended survey question about what can be done to help individuals with brain injuries, especially for those who also suffer some behavioral health issues, one individual said, “Education for the general public to reduce stigma, focusing on the fact that mental health and brain injuries do very often occur together.”
Another individual said, “Overall, society and those suffering with a BI need to understand this may be an outcome of brain injury so it can be better understood and de-stigmatized. There is still such a lack of knowledge and supports.”
TaLisa Brown, an occupational therapist at Box Butte Hospital in Alliance, said that she’d seen similar sentiments from individuals with BIs in the Brain Injury Support Group she’s helped lead at the hospital.
“Something that stands out to me is the community and public understanding their deficits,” she said. “The main thing is they want to be heard afterward (after the accident and initial recovery).”
That’s also what Greg Ayotte, director of consumer services for Brain Injury Association of America, said he’s learned from working with people with injured brains.
“When you’re out and you’re walking and you’re talking … for a short conversation, you seem OK. And so, there’s a lot of that misperception of, ‘Oh, well, they must be doing okay,’ when they’re really not,” he said. “So I think that’s part of the challenge is that idea of ‘Well, if you’re walking around, you must be doing OK; you look fine.’ That’s a common misperception (that) we hear the people with brain injury share with us. And (if) they look OK, they (other people) sometimes will overestimate the person’s ability, or assume that non-compliance is non-compliance and not some cognitive piece. So there’s certainly those types of barriers.”
It’s not just the general public who lacks understanding, though; other professionals who could likely interact with those who suffer from injured brains often lack the proper training in how a brain injury might affect a person. These would include teachers, employers, therapists, professional caregivers and mental health care providers.
One of the largest pushes by the injured brain community is for education and training for professionals in behavioral and mental health industries. Because TBI is a cognitive injury, it often leads to behavioral and mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.
“Stop assuming mental illness is an ‘also have’ with brain injuries. It’s part of, not also,” one individual said in the BIAC 2020 Living with a Brain Injury survey.
In fact, according to the survey, 67% of respondents said they have been diagnosed with some kind of mental health issue or disorder. However, the number one reported barrier (61% of individuals who suffer from a brain injury reported it) to obtaining any sort of behavioral health service was that providers don’t understand brain injury.
“I struggled (with) how to cope with the side effect of anger as a result from the TBI,” one individual said in the survey. “Whether the therapist was aware of common side effects or not, I felt completely misunderstood as I was chastised for my actions during a time that was very confusing for me.”
Behavioral health providers have even admitted to not having enough training to properly treat individuals with injured brains. According to the BIAC 2020 Living with a Brain Injury survey, only 54% of providers have ever had any training or educational opportunities on brain injury, and 32% said they do not feel they have adequate knowledge on brain injury and the needs of those living with one.
“I would venture to say that most in my own profession do not know that anxiety and depression are the two most common emotional components of TBI,” one provider said in the survey. “Yet most do not even screen for brain injury, let (alone) actually knowing what to do with it.”
In the survey, providers rated their lack of training as the number two barrier to providing services to individuals with brain injuries (48%), just behind knowing appropriate referral resources (55%). Lack of funding to provide such services was rated number three (36%).
“It’s difficult to kind of communicate with the outside world when there’s no awareness of this condition,” Ball said. “… One of the biggest problems (is) just it’s not understood, and so we’re treated like we’re supposed to be normal, and that’s detrimental.”
From rehab to a new normal
Without other professionals understanding the challenges of living with an injured brain every day, simple tasks can turn into monumental chores, and trying to figure out how to move forward can feel like running around in circles.
For many, that seems to be where one of the major gaps lies: in the transition from rehab to a new normal. Ball said what many people don’t realize is that leaving recovery doesn’t mean the injured brain is healed.
“My injury was in 2012. That was so long ago. Like, why aren’t you over that? You should be healed. You don’t take medications, do you? You don’t see a therapist, do you? I mean, why do you still have these challenges? I’ve had that question asked to me before,” she said. “And it’s like, no, I don’t take medications for it; no, I don’t go to therapy; I don’t have outpatient treatment anymore. I’m past that point. It’s just me. This is just my life. This is how things are. And people don’t get that.”
Ayotte shared the same sentiment he’s heard from other individuals who have suffered brain injuries: “I think most people think about brain injury as an event. You get hurt, you go to the hospital, you get help, you get better, you go home. Most people don’t think about brain injury as having a lasting impact.”
That’s why advocacy for individuals like Ball and Galloway — and education for the public on brain injuries — is so crucial. Without it, it can be very difficult for someone to know what to do or where to go once they make it out of rehab. Without someone to guide them, they could end up like Ball, not knowing about the resources available to her until six years after her first incident. Professionals like Ayotte and Keri Bennett, program director for acquired brain injury department of Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation, are aware of that gap.
“For a person with an injury, if they don’t have somebody or some organization that maybe helps support them, helps apply for programs or resources or supportive housing, it can be very confusing and overwhelming,” Ayotte said. “If a person with an injury is on their own, it certainly is possible that they would not quite know what to do or how to apply or how to complete the application. And they could end up not getting the services they might be eligible for due to the cognitive issues they’re experiencing.”
Bennett said, “A TBI often results in cognitive challenges such as difficulty with memory, new learning, reading comprehension, and problems following directions. Unless a person with TBI has a family member, trusted friend or other support provider in their life to help them, it can be almost impossible to locate and access the right kind of services, supports, and educational resources they need for rehabilitation and recovery.”
The financial impact
Without accessing resources that should be readily available to them, brain injury sufferers can suffer even more — physically, behaviorally and even financially.
Bennett said a 2015 study by her department estimated the lifetime cost of a TBI in Nebraska for a person injured between the ages of 40 and 44 at $51,110,768.
“The financial impact of TBI can’t be overlooked,” she said. “In addition to the costs associated with medical care, rehabilitation, and therapies, many people experience a substantial loss of income from time off work or job loss.”
Nebraska VR is meant to be a resource for individuals with disabilities who are looking to enter or re-enter the workforce, including those with brain injuries.
“We help prepare them for employment, help them find employment and help them maintain employment,” Nicole Fischer, director of the Scottsbluff center of Nebraska VR, said. “And then we also, we also cater to businesses as well and help them with recruiting and training and retaining qualified employees.
“We do take a look at what their (the client’s) diagnosis is, how that impacts what we call ‘functional capacities,’ and then we incorporate that information as we work with them through career planning to help them find a vocational goal that is a good fit with their disability situation, and something that they’re interested in, something that they have the ability to be successful with.”
Ayotte said another resource for individuals who suffered TBIs to re-enter the workforce is the Job Accommodation Network.
“They can help with figuring out some potential reasonable accommodations,” he said. “They also can help with education of employers, brain injury and employment, and so they can be a good resource.”
However, not all individuals who suffer a TBI are able to go back to work. For some whose injuries are so traumatic that they cannot return to work, there are supposed to be two main options for receiving financial help from the government: Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income.
In order to qualify for SSDI, a person must meet the definition of disability, as well as worked long enough under Social Security, which at the very least would be 10 years, five of which had to be within the last 10 years ending with the year a person becomes disabled. The definition of disability is includes no longer being able to do the work a person did before or be able to adjust to any other work because of the medical condition, and the disability is expected to last at least a year or result in death.
For those who don’t meet those requirements, but are still unable to work, they could apply for SSI. The requirements for this form of Social Security includes being disabled and have limited income and resources. However, the amount of money the individual receives is determined by the government and can be effected by factors like marital status, monthly income from work and bank balance.
It can be difficult to meet the requirements like these and for other support, Galloway said. He said he met one couple on his cross-country biking travels that told him the husband had to make less money in order for the wife (who had a brain injury) to get proper support.
“(I) was sitting at a café, a guy comes in, puts his hand on (my) shoulder, catches (me) off-guard, and says, ‘I got your meal for you, but don’t stop.’ I go, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘Don’t stop what you’re doing. … My wife had a brain injury. It changed both of our lives, not just hers. I had to make less money to get help.’ And I didn’t understand that.”
Losing faith
It was this lack of (or difficulty in reaching) resources during the transition from rehab to daily living that ultimately lost Galloway’s faith in “the system” and any government or non-profit agency that might have been able to help him.
“Big brother wants to know where you’re at but don’t care about you,” he said. “Things haven’t changed to make things easier for people, and that’s what I’m saying, (for) people with disabilities, that’s just not right.”
Galloway couldn’t hold down a job, yet he didn’t want to be living off the tiny bit of Social Security he might have had or staying at a homeless shelter waiting for a church group to serve him his next meal.
Galloway wanted to take his life into his own hands once again.
“I’m not totally waiting around for the system now,” he said. “I ain’t stopping. I’m going to keep going.”
This is the second installment of a three-part series on brain injuries and their long-term effects. The third story will explore the resources available nationally, state-wide and locally.