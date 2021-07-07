Lack of understanding, education makes getting help difficult for Traumatic Brain Injury sufferers

For many, that seems to be where one of the major gaps lies: in the transition from rehab to a new normal. Ball said what many people don’t realize is that leaving recovery doesn’t mean the injured brain is healed.

“My injury was in 2012. That was so long ago. Like, why aren’t you over that? You should be healed. You don’t take medications, do you? You don’t see a therapist, do you? I mean, why do you still have these challenges? I’ve had that question asked to me before,” she said. “And it’s like, no, I don’t take medications for it; no, I don’t go to therapy; I don’t have outpatient treatment anymore. I’m past that point. It’s just me. This is just my life. This is how things are. And people don’t get that.”

Ayotte shared the same sentiment he’s heard from other individuals who have suffered brain injuries: “I think most people think about brain injury as an event. You get hurt, you go to the hospital, you get help, you get better, you go home. Most people don’t think about brain injury as having a lasting impact.”