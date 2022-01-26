LaGrange man's home destroyed in fire

The home and personal property of a 65-year-old LaGrange, Wyoming, man was destroyed in a fire Thursday, Jan. 20.
Carl Yuill, 64, is now staying with his mother, Alice Yuill, in LaGrange as he gets back on his feet from the fire.
The smell of smoke swirled through Yuill’s house as the flickering of flames weaved up through the floorboard in his home around 8:20 a.m. The fire took Yuill’s home, located south of LaGrange on Road 55, as well as a mobile home beside his house, three sheds and an ATV side-by-side.
LaGrange Fire Chief Tracy Pragnell said that three departments responded to the fire and remained on the scene for eight hours battling the fire.
“I had smelled smoke in the house, so I went down into the basement underneath my mobile home, and I saw the fire in the floorboard and used a fire extinguisher and couldn’t get it out,” Yuill told Pragnell as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire was the wood stove in the basement, Pragnell said.
“There was a wood stove chimney venting issue that started the fire,” he said.
As the fire began to consume the house, Yuill was unable to call for help since his phone’s battery was dead and his fire radio was inside his house.
“My house was on fire and I couldn’t even get in to get my fire radio,” Yuill told Pragnell after firefighters responded when people called in the smoke rising into the sky.
Pragnell requested mutual aid from the Hot Springs and Albin fire departments as they battled the blaze until 5:30 p.m.
“Everything he had was in that house,” Pragnell said. “Everything there is just a total loss for him.”
As Yuill watch his home burn to the ground, he made it out with his wallet, his check book, a brief case in his pick-up and the clothes on his back.
While managing the hot embers for several hours, Pragnell recalled standing beside his friend full of emotions.
“When I stood out there the other day with him and I want him to lean on me for support because it was hard to see that happen to him – even talking about it right now just wells up emotions – you feel so bad for him,” Pragnell said. “Knowing him for all of those years made it hard to see that happen to him. It’s tough to see it happen to anybody, but when it’s somebody you’re close with, it’s tough.”
While Pragnell has no estimates on how much the losses total, he said just the ATV is $12,000 and the fire department’s pager and radio cost about $7,000.
Yuill has served on the LaGrange fire department for 33 years, going onto the reserve side in 2017. He also worked for the town of LaGrange for 25 years. In a reserve role, Yuill can respond to emergencies if needed as a resource. Throughout his career, Yuill has responded to several emergencies, including his mother, Alice’s house fire on Dec. 25, 2017.
“We as a department and as a community decided we would get together and do everything we could to help him financially to try to get something figured out,” Pragnell said.
The LaGrange community has organized a benefit dinner Friday, Jan. 28 at the Frontier School of the Bible dining hall, located at 125 5th Ave. in LaGrange, Wyo. A roast beef dinner with a salad bar will be served from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. All proceeds from the dinner will go to Yuill.
Since the fire, Pragnell said Yuill has remained humble.
“He is just a very humble gentleman,” he said. “His faith in the Lord is something else. A lot of people going through that situation would be screaming and hollering, but he’s still praising God through all of these situations.”