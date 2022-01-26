LaGrange man's home destroyed in fire

“My house was on fire and I couldn’t even get in to get my fire radio,” Yuill told Pragnell after firefighters responded when people called in the smoke rising into the sky.

Pragnell requested mutual aid from the Hot Springs and Albin fire departments as they battled the blaze until 5:30 p.m.

“Everything he had was in that house,” Pragnell said. “Everything there is just a total loss for him.”

As Yuill watch his home burn to the ground, he made it out with his wallet, his check book, a brief case in his pick-up and the clothes on his back.

While managing the hot embers for several hours, Pragnell recalled standing beside his friend full of emotions.

“When I stood out there the other day with him and I want him to lean on me for support because it was hard to see that happen to him – even talking about it right now just wells up emotions – you feel so bad for him,” Pragnell said. “Knowing him for all of those years made it hard to see that happen to him. It’s tough to see it happen to anybody, but when it’s somebody you’re close with, it’s tough.”