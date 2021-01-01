Lake Minatare — a different haven in the winter

In the winter, Lake Minatare is for the birds.

Despite being closed to the public from mid-October to mid-January, the beaches of the Nebraska state park are still crowded, just not by people, Colby Johnson, a regional supervisor at Nebraska Game and Parks said.

“It’s closed to public access to preserve the breeding grounds for migratory fowl,” he said. “All your standard issue waterfowl for western Nebraska, Canada geese, Snow geese, all manner of ducks, swans and the occasional whooping crane.”

While the jet skis, boats and tents are up in storage, plenty still happens on the reservoir. On a cold, gray Friday, with the wind whipping off the ice, and flakes of snow spitting from slate clouds, the lake was full of noise. In the center, where the ice doesn’t reach, flocks of Canada and snow geese honked at one another.

Two bald eagles perched on a Cottonwood on the southern strand, occasionally spreading great wings and skimming over the ice, making the geese explode from the water in activity. But other than contractors working on some of the x wiring, it’s empty, every entrance marked closed.

How the lake came to adopt the policy of closing in the fall and early winter is a bit of a history lesson, Johnson said.