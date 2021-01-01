Lake Minatare — a different haven in the winter

In the winter, Lake Minatare is for the birds.
Despite being closed to the public from mid-October to mid-January, the beaches of the Nebraska state park are still crowded, just not by people, Colby Johnson, a regional supervisor at Nebraska Game and Parks said.
“It’s closed to public access to preserve the breeding grounds for migratory fowl,” he said. “All your standard issue waterfowl for western Nebraska, Canada geese, Snow geese, all manner of ducks, swans and the occasional whooping crane.”
While the jet skis, boats and tents are up in storage, plenty still happens on the reservoir. On a cold, gray Friday, with the wind whipping off the ice, and flakes of snow spitting from slate clouds, the lake was full of noise. In the center, where the ice doesn’t reach, flocks of Canada and snow geese honked at one another.
Two bald eagles perched on a Cottonwood on the southern strand, occasionally spreading great wings and skimming over the ice, making the geese explode from the water in activity. But other than contractors working on some of the x wiring, it’s empty, every entrance marked closed.
How the lake came to adopt the policy of closing in the fall and early winter is a bit of a history lesson, Johnson said.
Much of the area, including Lake Alice and Winter’s Creek was part of the North Platte Wildlife Refuge, established in 1916. Lake Minatare’s origins started in the 1930s, built as a project under the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, for irrigation purposes. In the 1960s, the bureau entered into an agreement with the state of Nebraska, partnering with the precursor to the Game and Parks Department. The state would manage the Lake Minatare portion of the national wildlife refuge.
He said those developments would come to a head in the 1990s. In 1991, the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service found recreational uses were damaging the area.
“Some of that was driving off-road, people creating new trails,” Johnson said. “In short, human recreation was causing environment and natural resource issues that were incompatible with that national wildlife refuge’s original purpose.”
After 1991, there was a proposal from the federal government to close Lake Minatare to all public access.
“There was massive concern locally about losing that recreation resource,” Johnson said.
In 1996, there was a solution — the federal government removed about 2,400 acres from the North Platte National Wildlife Refuge, allowing the Bureau of Reclamation to deal directly with the state about park management and recreation. The compromise was closing access to the lake from October to January to preserve breeding grounds for migratory waterfowl.
Of course, there’s park staff, working on the grounds and any buildings,
“A lot of times, they’ll go to other parks during this time, in the Wildcat Hills, Bridgeport or sometimes Lake McConaughy to work on cooperatives areas, or help with wildlife management,” Johnson said.
In other years without pandemic restrictions, there’s sometimes guided First Day Hikes, but not for 2020.
When open to the public, Johnson said it’s up to people following guidelines on boating, on keeping campsites clean, staying on trails and being good stewards to keep the area pristine.
“We preach to folks to recreate responsibly, so that we can offer these unique resources,” he said.
Access to Lake Minatare for the public resumes Jan. 15.