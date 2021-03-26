Lake Minatare is reopening amid waterfowl die-off investigation

State officials don’t have all the answers to what caused a waterfowl die-off of 1,200 birds, but they are moving to reopen Lake Minatare State Recreation Area this weekend.
Federal laboratory results determined the deaths were not caused by avian influenza or fowl cholera, a serious bacterial infection that can be highly contagious to other birds. Will Inselman, who heads the wildlife research agency at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said neither of those are too dangerous when it comes to humans, but can pose some risks.
“What we’ve determined now is the cause was of low risk to the public and wildlife. That it’s OK to open up,” he said.
Inselman said multiple laboratories are running tests to determine what killed the host of birds at Lake Minatare in mid-March, causing officials to close the park as a precaution for the past two weeks.
“The lab is continuing to look at the potential for some toxic substance that might have caused this,” he said, adding that results are expected in about another week.
He said the state sent six Mallard ducks to the federal National Wildlife Health Center’s laboratory in Madison, Wisconsin, for the initial tests. He said they sent samples to additional labs to continue narrowing down the cause.
Inselman said the current hypothesis rules out contaminated water.
“Based on what we’re hearing from the folks at the lab, we’re not concerned at all that it’s a water quality issue,” he said. “If it was, we would see issues with the fish community — we would potentially see fish dying off and other issues.”
“It’s likely something else, whether it’s something that they ate or something they picked up in another state before they got here and we just don’t know,” he said.
Inselman said in total, there were 1,200 birds carcasses in the die-off. Dead birds were brought to state officials’ attention on March 12, and at that time, reports stated that 500-700 birds died. Inselman said the state followed its normal protocol of closing the area, collecting the bodies — which were double-bagged and disposed of at the Gering landfill.
Steve Mount, the director of environmental services at the City of Gering, said the state contacted the landfill to prepare an area for the birds.
“If farmers have a dead horse, sheep or something like that, it’s just a normal process, we just dig a hole and we bury them just like the rest of it,” Mount said.
Inselman said the Midwest can see 20 to 25 die-off events every year, many during the migration season.
“Just like humans, you know, you put a bunch of us in a small space there, there’s likely a chance somebody will catch a cold or something,” he said. “It’s the same thing for waterfowl when they’re migrating in these large high number pockets.”