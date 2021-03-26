Lake Minatare is reopening amid waterfowl die-off investigation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Based on what we’re hearing from the folks at the lab, we’re not concerned at all that it’s a water quality issue,” he said. “If it was, we would see issues with the fish community — we would potentially see fish dying off and other issues.”

“It’s likely something else, whether it’s something that they ate or something they picked up in another state before they got here and we just don’t know,” he said.

Inselman said in total, there were 1,200 birds carcasses in the die-off. Dead birds were brought to state officials’ attention on March 12, and at that time, reports stated that 500-700 birds died. Inselman said the state followed its normal protocol of closing the area, collecting the bodies — which were double-bagged and disposed of at the Gering landfill.

Steve Mount, the director of environmental services at the City of Gering, said the state contacted the landfill to prepare an area for the birds.

“If farmers have a dead horse, sheep or something like that, it’s just a normal process, we just dig a hole and we bury them just like the rest of it,” Mount said.

Inselman said the Midwest can see 20 to 25 die-off events every year, many during the migration season.