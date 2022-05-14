Lakes Mac and Ogallala enter second season of reservation requirement

Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas are entering their second peak season May 20 to Sept. 11 when reservations are required for all camping, including beach sites.

Campers should book their reservation at the two state recreation areas before leaving home. Reservations can be made online at NebraskaStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com, via the mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours.

“Last year, guests reported being able to enjoy family-friendly camping experiences and days at the beach, while also frequenting local businesses that support tourism at the lakes,” said Jim Swenson, Nebraska Game and Parks deputy director. “We are looking forward to repeating last year’s great season.”

Designated campground sites can be reserved 180 days prior to arrival date, and beach camping sites can be reserved 30 days prior to arrival date. There are about 500 campground spots and 1,000 designated beach spots (depending on water level) available at the two state recreation areas.

Same-day reservations may be made online or by phone until 5 p.m. MT, if sites remain available. Once capacities are reached, no additional overnight camping will be allowed; for alternative lodging options, including private campgrounds, hotels or cabins, visit ILoveLakeMac.com.

Campers must arrive and check in with park staff, in-person, at the Visitor Center or at a staffed entrance booth between 2 and 9 p.m. MT. Registered campers will receive an email with more details regarding their reservation prior to arrival.

To learn more about the reservation requirements, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/KnowBeforeYouGo.

