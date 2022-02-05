Land application training in Bridgeport offered

BRIDGEPORT — Applying manure management concepts on-farm will be the focus of eight Nebraska Extension Land Application Workshops across the state in February and March, including one in Bridgeport on Feb. 9. Sessions will be held in-person.

Each workshop will include an update on regulations and discussion on how to best use manure on farm operations. Attending all-day sessions will meet requirements for Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Land Application Training. Afternoon or evening sessions will meet needs for recertification.

Pre-registration is required and is available at water.unl.edu/lat. Cost is $75 per operation. Direct questions to Leslie Johnson, animal manure management coordinator at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, 402-584-3818, leslie.johjnson@unl.edu

All farm staff responsible for implementing the farm’s nutrient plan are encouraged to attend, but anyone is welcome. Crop farmers and livestock operations will learn useful, applied information. The workshops are sponsored by the Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team, which is dedicated to helping livestock and crop producers better utilize manure resources for agronomic and environmental benefits.