Large herd of longhorns to be main attraction for 100th parade

Sixty head of longhorn cattle will be taking a stroll down 10th Street in Gering July 10 as one of the main attractions for the Oregon Trail Days parade.

Since Oregon Trails Days will hit a major milestone this year celebrating 100 years of continuous celebration, the theme for this year’s parade is “Celebrating 100 Years of Our Legendary Past.”

Parade co-organizer John Ewing said he’s looking forward to this year’s parade, especially since last year the entire celebration was on a much smaller scale.

“We’re glad to have it because I think everybody enjoys it,” he said. “This is our 100th year, and that’s why the steers are kind of a special deal. This is our 100th year of continuous celebration, and people are wanting to get out and this is something for them to go do.”

Ewing said that there were only two years out of the 100 that he knows of that the parade didn’t happen, which is what makes this tradition such a special part of Oregon Trail Days.

