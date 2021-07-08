Large herd of longhorns to be main attraction for 100th parade

Sixty head of longhorn cattle will be taking a stroll down 10th Street in Gering July 10 as one of the main attractions for the Oregon Trail Days parade.
Since Oregon Trails Days will hit a major milestone this year celebrating 100 years of continuous celebration, the theme for this year’s parade is “Celebrating 100 Years of Our Legendary Past.”
Parade co-organizer John Ewing said he’s looking forward to this year’s parade, especially since last year the entire celebration was on a much smaller scale.
“We’re glad to have it because I think everybody enjoys it,” he said. “This is our 100th year, and that’s why the steers are kind of a special deal. This is our 100th year of continuous celebration, and people are wanting to get out and this is something for them to go do.”
Ewing said that there were only two years out of the 100 that he knows of that the parade didn’t happen, which is what makes this tradition such a special part of Oregon Trail Days.
“We even had a small one last year, but we didn’t advertise it,” he said. “We got a good parade committee and, in fact, we got a good board of directors, we have good committees and everything,” he said. “It’s all volunteer, and everybody works hard to promote Gering and Oregon Trail Days.”
Ewing said he doesn’t know for sure how many floats there will be this year since they don’t do pre-registration. Anyone who wants to be in the parade must fill out a registration form at Gering High School between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, the day of the parade. Bands will meet at Gardner Park.
There will be a cash prize for best floats in various categories, including commercial, religious and various horse and rider categories. There will also be a winner for best overall float. Ewing said that judges will be looking for the theme, decorations and effort put into the making of each float.
Float line up will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. and the parade will commence at 10 a.m. While handouts, candy, water guns and other projectile-type fun will not be permissible in this year’s parade, Ewing believes it will still be a great time for the community.
“I just want everybody to come and have a good time and enjoy the day in downtown Gering.”
