Laser light show to kick off giving for local campaign

The Scotts Bluff National Monument has served as the perfect backdrop for many events in the Valley. Weddings, balloon flights, marathons, and now, a laser light show, on Saturday, May 1.
WyoBraska Gives is a 24-hour, online giving event organized by Oregon Trail Community Foundation and sponsored by The Holiday Family of Companies.
The Ignite Giving Laser Light Show will serve as the kickoff event for the campaign. Nearly 100 nonprofits have signed up for the WyoBraska Gives campaign, which will be held on May 4. In 2018, WyoBraska Gives coordinator Becky Horne said, WyoBraska Gives raised $487,000 for local nonprofits its first year, in 2018.
Nonprofits are the third largest industry in the state, employing 85,000 people in the state and bringing in $437.2 million in tax revenue. However, like other industries, they were also impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, making the WyoBraska Gives campaign of more importance this year, Horne said.
“If you look at what COVID did to local nonprofits over the last year, every fundraising opportunity, every banquet, everything that they had, whether it was a silent auction or in-person attendance like making donor calls, those were all canceled throughout the year. ... They are in desperate need of our help.”
Horne hopes the laser light show will spotlight giving to local nonprofits, most of which provide essential services in the communities that have been shut down at different points during the pandemic.
The hope is attendees who come and enjoy the event “will be inspired to donate to any of these nonprofit participants.”
Horne promises the show by Connecticut-based laser light show company, Dynamic FX, will be a show “you will never forget. It will be a 30-minute display, which she anticipates to start about 8:30 p.m., that will highlight the monument and the area’s pioneering spirit. The monument will serve as a backdrop for a display of lights and special effects.
The Scotts Bluff National Monument is the first monument to be able to serve as a backdrop for such an event, Horne said. Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Crazy Horse Monument are other monuments that have hosted similar laser light shows.
Dynamic FX “has done shows like Rihanna, and J-Lo, so we are kind of small potatoes,” Horne said in a recent Scotts Bluff County Commissioner’s meeting. “But he tends to make this kind of his forefront in marketing so not only will this receive exposure and the media in the press that we are doing prior to the show, but he looks for this to receive national attention from all the social media shares.”
A test by the company in March generated a lot of attention on social media, which excited Horne and others involved in the show. The Gering High School has even changed the theme of its prom to coordinate with the show, changing to Ignite the Night, and plans to have its crowning during the show as prom-goers view it from the Weborg 21 Centre.
The show will be accompanied by a live broadcast by KNEB radio with updates on traffic, parking, weather and music. The Star-Herald will do a Facebook live of the show on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ScottsbluffStarHerald.
None of the activities of the event will take place on Scotts Bluff National Monument property. Designated public viewing and parking areas will be available to all spectators free of charge. The Gering Golf Course and a large viewing area at the end of the Monument Pathway on U Street are among the areas that will be available.
Site maps and other details will be available on Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s Facebook page and website: www.otcf.org.
The City of Gering will be providing safety, security and other logistical assistance for the event. A number of sponsors have also signed up for the event and the WyoBraska campaign.
For more about the Ignite Giving Laser Light Show and the WyoBraska Gives campaign, visit starherald.com to hear from Horne, and Holiday Family of Companies representatives Phil Holliday and Kirk Hayes on this week’s episode of Table Talk.