Laser light show to kick off giving for local campaign

The hope is attendees who come and enjoy the event “will be inspired to donate to any of these nonprofit participants.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Horne promises the show by Connecticut-based laser light show company, Dynamic FX, will be a show “you will never forget. It will be a 30-minute display, which she anticipates to start about 8:30 p.m., that will highlight the monument and the area’s pioneering spirit. The monument will serve as a backdrop for a display of lights and special effects.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument is the first monument to be able to serve as a backdrop for such an event, Horne said. Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Crazy Horse Monument are other monuments that have hosted similar laser light shows.

Dynamic FX “has done shows like Rihanna, and J-Lo, so we are kind of small potatoes,” Horne said in a recent Scotts Bluff County Commissioner’s meeting. “But he tends to make this kind of his forefront in marketing so not only will this receive exposure and the media in the press that we are doing prior to the show, but he looks for this to receive national attention from all the social media shares.”